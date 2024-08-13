Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market Poised for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 4,642.9 Million by 2034

The global diabetic macular edema market is on a path of steady expansion, with its value estimated at USD 4,120.9 million in 2024 and anticipated to grow to USD 4,642.9 million by 2034. This growth, reflected by a modest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.20% over the forecast period, underscores the increasing demand for effective treatment solutions for this severe complication of diabetes.

Diabetic macular edema, a leading cause of vision impairment and blindness worldwide, has seen a surge in prevalence due to the rising incidence of diabetes. As the number of diabetic patients continues to climb globally, so does the need for effective DME treatment and management solutions.

Recent advancements in medical technology have significantly improved the diagnosis and treatment of DME, offering hope to millions affected by this condition. Innovations such as anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) drugs, intravitreal injections, and corticosteroid therapies have revolutionized DME treatment. These cutting-edge treatments not only provide more effective solutions but also offer less invasive options, enhancing patient quality of life and significantly reducing the risk of vision loss.

Additionally, there is a growing awareness of DME among both healthcare professionals and patients. This heightened awareness is leading to earlier detection and intervention, crucial factors in managing the condition effectively. The combination of early diagnosis and the availability of advanced treatment modalities is driving the demand for DME therapies across the globe.

As the global diabetic population continues to increase, the need for innovative and effective treatment options for DME will remain a priority. The market’s steady growth is a testament to the ongoing advancements in medical technology and the commitment of the healthcare community to improving outcomes for those living with diabetic macular edema.

“The diabetic macular edema industry presents several opportunities for growth and innovation. One key opportunity lies in the development of novel therapies and treatment modalities for diabetic macular edema. Advances in biotechnology, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine hold promise for revolutionizing DME treatment by targeting underlying disease mechanisms and providing more durable and long-lasting outcomes for patients.” Says an FMI Analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The United Kingdom anticipates moderate momentum in the diabetic macular edema sector, with a CAGR of 1.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Germany is expected to experience tempered growth in the diabetic macular edema market, with a projected CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Intravitreal injections account for a leading share of 94.8% in the form segment in 2024.

India foresees sluggish rise in the diabetic macular edema industry, with a CAGR of 1.4% from 2024 to 2034.

China is poised to witness stable expansion in the diabetic macular edema sector, with a projected CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Anti-VEGF drugs hold a dominant share of 95.5% in the drug type segment in 2024.

Competition Outlook of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market:

The diabetic macular edema market presents a robust competition and ongoing advancements in treatment modalities. With an increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, the demand for effective DME therapies continues to rise, fostering a competitive environment among pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms.

Key players in the diabetic macular edema market are actively engaged in research and development endeavors to introduce innovative drugs and therapies, aiming to address the unmet medical needs of patients. The market witnesses intense competition in the development of anti-VEGF drugs, corticosteroid therapies, and other off-label drugs targeting DME. Additionally, advancements in drug delivery systems such as intravitreal injections and implants further intensify competition, as companies strive to enhance treatment efficacy and patient compliance.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations are shaping the market. These collaborations facilitate the exchange of scientific knowledge, clinical data, and resources, accelerating the development and commercialization of novel diabetic macular edema treatments. As the DME market continues to evolve, stakeholders must remain vigilant in navigating regulatory challenges, market dynamics, and emerging therapeutic trends to maintain a competitive edge and meet the evolving needs of patients.

Recent Developments:

Novartis AG, headquartered in Switzerland, advances diabetic macular edema (DME) therapy as the FDA and EMA approve applications for BEOVU (brolucizumab-dbll), following favorable Phase III KESTREL trial findings.

Bayer AG, located in Germany, has received FDA clearance for Eylea, an aflibercept solution for diabetic macular edema therapy, expanding its portfolio for ocular health.

Allergan Plc., located in Ireland, has partnered with the International Diabetes Federation to develop a global strategy for DME screening, diagnosis, and therapy.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., located in Switzerland, has received FDA clearance for Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) in DME therapy, citing good results from phase III trials on Vabysmo for retinal vein occlusion.

Leading Companies in the Diabetic Macular Edema Industry:

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Allergan Plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Alimera Sciences Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Inc.)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

Oxurion (fka ThromboGenics)

Ocugen, Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical

Daiichi Sankyo

Arctic Vision

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Segments of Market Report:

By Drug Type:

Segmentation by drug includes anti-VEGF medications such as Ranibizumab (Lucentis) and Aflibercept (Eylea), as well as corticosteroid therapies like Dexamethasone (Ozurdex) and Fluocinolone Acetonide (Iluvien), alongside other off-label drugs.

By Form:

Classification by form distinguishes between intravitreal injections and intravitreal implants.

By Distribution Channel:

Regarding distribution channels, patients may access treatments through hospitals, specialty clinics, or mail order pharmacies.

By Region:

Geographical segmentation spans across regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

