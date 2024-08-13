Global Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market Estimated to Increase at a 4.0% CAGR to Reach USD 14.6 Billion by 2031

The global orthopedic imaging equipment market is set for substantial growth, with its value expected to rise from USD 9.8 billion in 2021 to USD 14.6 billion by 2031. This anticipated increase highlights a significant expansion driven by the growing incidence of accidents and sports-related injuries leading to fractures and bone injuries.

The surge in market demand is closely linked to the escalating need for advanced diagnostic imaging technologies in orthopedic care. As the frequency of such injuries continues to rise, so does the necessity for accurate and efficient imaging solutions that aid in precise diagnosis and treatment planning.

Rising prevalence of Orthopaedic diseases and bone injuries, technological advancement in Orthopaedic imaging equipment devices, and rise in research and development activities by key manufacturers are factors driving the Orthopaedic imaging equipment market.

Numerous medical imaging modalities are currently enabling three-dimensional (3D) visualization with accuracy, and rapid diagnoses. Advancements in 3D imaging have led to development in computer-assisted detection (CAD) and image analysis applications. This is expected to boost the market for modality, primarily in tomographic imaging techniques.

Moreover, surgeons are using 3D imaging to plan surgeries, which has led to increased application of these systems. This is expected to increase the utilization of imaging equipment, especially across the U.S. and the U.K.

Consequently, these devices are also gaining high traction in Asia such as China and India due to growing demand for better health care infrastructure. Improving healthcare infrastructure and technological developments in these countries will increase the demand for 3D medical imaging equipment.

Key Takeaways from Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Study

In terms of product type, the X-ray systems is expected to account for 28.0%, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecasted period.

expanding at a CAGR of during the forecasted period. By indication, the acute injuries segment will contribute over 56.6% of sales in the global Orthopaedic imaging equipment market.

of sales in the global Orthopaedic imaging equipment market. Hospitals and radiology centers will, collectively, account for 68.2% of the market share in 2021.

of the market share in 2021. With the advancements in technologies as well as the increasing geriatric population, North America held the largest share of over 30.5% in 2021.

in 2021. India and China are expected to lead the growth of South and East Asia in the global Orthopaedic imaging equipment market.

Who is winning?

The key market players covered by FMI include General Electric Healthcare Limited, Siemens AG, Esaote SPA, Hitachi Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, PLANMED OY, EOS imaging, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health and Neusoft Corporation.

Some of the leading manufacturers of the Orthopaedic imaging equipment market are focusing on the development of advanced and cost-effective products establishing distribution agreements, collaborations and partnerships strategies for global expansion objectives, thereby, enhancing their market presence.

In September 2021, GE Healthcare acquired BK Medical for $1.45Bn to expand its $3bn ultrasound business from diagnostics to surgical and therapeutic interventions.

In April 2016, Hitachi Ltd Company integrated Hitachi Medical Corporation and Hitachi Aloka medical into Hitachi Ltd to strengthen its manufacturing operations and to develop low-cost medical devices.

Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Industry by Category

By Product:

X-Ray Systems

CT-Scanner

MRI Systems

EOS Imaging Systems

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging Systems

By Indication:

Acute injuries Sports injuries Trauma cases

Chronic Disorders Osteoarthritis Osteoporosis Prolapsed Disc Degenerative joint diseases

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Radiology Centers

Emergency Care Facility

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

