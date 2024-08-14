SelecTech to Exhibit at EOS/ESD Symposium, Sept. 14-19

Reno, NV and Avon, MA, 2024-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, will exhibit Sept. 14-19 at the 46th annual EOS/ESD Symposium at the Peppermill Resort and Casino, 2707 S Virginia St, Reno. SelecTech, makers of StaticStop ESD flooring, will be at Booth 202.

The annual EOS/ESD Symposium is dedicated to the understanding of issues related to electrostatic discharge and electrical transients/overstress, and the application of this knowledge to the solution of problems in consumer, industrial, and automotive applications, including electronic components, as well as in systems, subsystems, and equipment. The Symposium is put on by the Electrostatic Discharge Association (ESDA).

Also at this year’s Symposium, SelecTech President Thomas Ricciardelli will deliver a presentation entitled Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Control in Healthcare on Monday, September 16 at 2:15 pm PDT. Ricciardelli, who chairs ESDA’s flooring committee, has been part of a team developing ESD control standards for healthcare facilities.

“Static electricity can have an incredible impact in any healthcare setting. Particularly when you consider someone walking across a floor on a cold, dry day can create up to 3,000 volts of static electricity. Or changing sheets on a hospital bed, which can create up to 20,000 volts,” said Ricciardelli. “This can have a tremendous impact on staff providing care and patients receiving it. That amount of static can also damage sensitive electronic components used to measure and compile patient data.”

Part of Ricciardelli’s talk will involve mitigation strategies to minimize and control static electricity in a healthcare setting.

“Static electricity is an issue in every medical or healthcare setting. That can range from a hospital to a dental office, nursing homes to a hospice care facility,” added Ricciardelli.

SelecTech’s StaticStop brand of ESD flooring directly addresses controlling static electricity. Made from mostly recycled materials, StaticStop flooring is 100 percent recyclable. The materials used for StaticStop create a static-controlled environment that’s perfect for industries that significantly utilize electronics and sensitive data like electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.

StaticStop tiles employ a patented interlocking technology for easy installation without messy glues or adhesives. That enables new flooring to be installed with little or no down time. StaticStop tiles also offer ergonomic benefits and are much more comfortable to stand on for long periods of time.

Beyond easy installation and portability, StaticStop ESD flooring offers acoustic and ergonomic benefits for workers over epoxy flooring surfaces.

StaticStop flooring is manufactured to provide a durable and long-lasting floor covering under a range of temperature and exposure conditions and is backed by a 10-Year limited warranty against wear. Since it is made with recycled materials, SelecTile is the only ESD conductive flooring of its kind that can contribute to LEED™ Credits.

For complete information on StaticStop flooring products, visit www.staticstop.com. For information on EOS/ESD Symposium, visit https://esda.events/.

Static Stop is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

SelecTech’s ESD flooring division, StaticStop™, is a full service ESD flooring products and services provider. Static Stop manufacturers patented interlocking ESD flooring products including Freestyle ESD™ and SelecTile ESD™ interlocking tiles. They also offer a full service line of ESD flooring including ESD Vinyl Tile, ESD Carpet Tile, ESD Epoxy Coatings and ESD Cleaning and Finishing products.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of the renowned commercial and industrial FreeStyle Flooring™ and BioLock™ products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.