Car Wash Service Market Innovations: Touchless Technologies and Personalized Offerings

Car Wash Service Market Growth & Trends

The global car wash service market size is expected to reach USD 49.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumer preference for professional vehicle wash services over home washing is growing as the on-demand car wash trend continues. A key trend among customers with hectic lifestyles and busy schedules is the shift from ‘do-it-yourself’ to ‘do-it-for-me.

The concept of “all-new, all the time” appears to have driven the wash center’s popularity as automated car washing has become the norm for vehicle owners during the last few decades. In the automobile care industry, new technologies and equipment improved the wash process, gained market share, and raised client expectations.

In addition, the United States Census Bureau in 2020 estimated that more than 70% of automobile owners in America started using car wash facilities instead of washing their cars at home in the last decade (2011 -2020). Every day, nearly 8 million vehicles are washed in car washes, according to estimates.

Technological advancements are transforming the face of on-demand vehicle wash services. The main purpose of improving car wash technology is to reduce friction and manual vehicle preparation time, resulting in cleaner, drier vehicles in less time. Touchless car washing and hybrid car washing are two technologies that are moving the business forward.

The emergence of COVID-19 had a huge impact on the industry. During the peak of the pandemic, most businesses were closed. New York State authorized car washes to resume in late April 2021, but only under severe conditions that limited the number of personnel allowed on site and prohibited in-person payment. Furthermore, the pandemic ushered in several significant improvements in the industry.

To make it easier for tech-savvy consumers, car washes have begun to use smartphone apps and online booking systems. Customers who schedule services online can avoid the line and go straight to the wash when they arrive. Car washes are beginning to take smartphone payments as well. For some clients, not processing virtual wallet payments can be a deal-breaker in an increasingly cashless environment. Car washes that accept more payment methods than credit card readers attract more clients and grow more quickly.

Car Wash Service Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. As the number of new and old cars on the road increases, so does the number of cars that need to be washed. Car washes are also good for the environment because they use two-thirds less water than home car washes

The roll-over/ in-bay segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.24% in 2023. Less operating costs, less installation area, and low water use are just a few of the primary drivers driving operator demand for in-bay car washes

The cashless segment is estimated to ascend at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. The expansion of this market is being fueled by technology advancements in the banking industry, as well as a large number of car wash providers that accept cashless payments

North America had the largest market share of 50% in 2023. The changing business dynamics in the region, as well as a huge number of strategic alliances between industry competitors, are driving this market’s expansion. For example, the International Car Wash Group (ICWG) purchased Village Express Car Wash in October 2020. Through this acquisition, ICWG positioned itself for additional growth in the region.

