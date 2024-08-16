Protein Supplements Market: A Growth Catalyst and Trends

Protein Supplements Industry Overview

The global protein supplements market size was valued at USD 5.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030. The key growth driving factors include the shift toward novel plant-protein sources and increased demand for supplements that aid in faster muscle recovery. A rising number of consumers globally are seeking sustainable, animal-free, and non-GMO sources of protein. For instance, the U.S. has witnessed significant growth in the consumption of plant-based meat, driving the demand for plant-based protein ingredients.

Cereal proteins and oilseed-based proteins are being used in new formulations by several manufacturers. Increasing government support for the plant-based protein industry is also contributing to market growth in North America. For instance, the Government of Canada is focused on commercializing new plant-based ingredients for food, livestock feed, and aquaculture industries. In June 2020, the Canadian Prime Minister announced a USD 100 million grant to an animal protein alternative company, Merit Functional Foods. The funds will be utilized by the company to set up its production plant in Canada.

Furthermore, the application of proteins has increased in the sports nutrition and dietary supplements markets due to the growing demand for fortified ingredients, plant-based protein sources, and products with high stability and longer shelf life. Production methods influence the quality of protein ingredients and the end products, such as protein bars, protein powders, and beverages.

Certain proteins, such as wheat gluten and hemp, are associated with a starchy, bitter, and distinct aroma. The market is undergoing major improvements in manufacturing methods to address this issue and remove tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) from hemp seeds. Applied Food Sciences has improved the method of extracting protein from hemp seeds by including an additional step. Removing the outer shell of the hemp seed results in an ingredient free of the bitter and pungent flavor associated with hemp.

Furthermore, microencapsulation technologies are gaining prominence in the protein supplements industry. Manufacturers use these techniques to achieve the controlled release of an ingredient in the human body. Microencapsulation of active compounds like minerals, vitamins, proteins, and omega-3s protects these compounds from oxidation reactions and loss of nutrients. Spray drying is among the most widely used techniques for encapsulating bioactive food ingredients such as fats, proteins, enzymes, and vitamins.

Protein Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein supplements market based on source, product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Protein SupplementsSource Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Animal-based Protein Supplements

o Whey

o Casein

o Egg

o Fish

o Others

• Plant-based Protein Supplements

o Soy

o Spirulina

o Pumpkin Seeds

o Wheat

o Hemp

o Rice

o Pea

o Others

Protein SupplementsProduct Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Protein Powders

• Protein Bars

• RTD

• Others

Protein SupplementsApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

• Sports Nutrition

• Functional Foods

Protein SupplementsDistribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Supermarkets

• Online

• DTC

• Others

Protein SupplementsRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

• Central & South America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

Key Companies profiled:

• Glanbia Plc

• MusclePharm

• Abbott

• CytoSport Inc.

• QuestNutrition LLC

• Iovate Health Sciences International Inc

• The Bountiful Company

• AMCO Proteins

• Now Foods

• Transparent Labs

• WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC

• Dymatize Enterprises LLC

• BPI Sports

• Jym-Supplement-Science

• RSP Nutrition

• International Dehydrated Foods, Inc

• BRF

• Rousselot

• Gelita AG

• Hoogwegt