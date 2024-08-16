Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2034 at a 10.2% of CAGR

The global preterm birth prevention and management market is poised for significant expansion, with an estimated valuation of USD 1.70 billion in 2024. According to recent forecasts, the market is expected to exceed USD 4.49 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% over the forecast period.

This anticipated growth is driven by increasing adoption of advanced therapeutics and strategies for preventing and managing preterm births across both developed and developing countries. As healthcare systems worldwide intensify their focus on improving maternal and neonatal outcomes, the demand for effective solutions in this critical area is expected to rise.

The market’s expansion is fueled by several factors, including increased research and development activities, technological advancements in prenatal care, and supportive government initiatives. Furthermore, the integration of advanced diagnostic tools and personalized medicine approaches are revolutionizing the prevention and management of preterm births, offering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of expectant mothers.

As the global preterm birth prevention and management market continues its upward trajectory, industry stakeholders are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities. By leveraging advancements in medical science, enhancing accessibility to therapeutic solutions, and fostering awareness, the industry can make significant strides in combating preterm birth and promoting maternal and child health.

Key Takeaways of the Study

Development of higher complexity specific portfolios and consistent focus on areas of strength while working pipelines are the cornerstone for success in the preterm birth prevention market space.

Ensuring preterm interventions and research given proportional focus, so funding is aligned with health burden to curb the mortality rate

Makena, with various approvals for the treatment of preterm birth in potential female patient pool, contributed to the dominance of the progesterone therapy segment by therapy type in 2018 and continue to do so during the forecast period.

Highly effective therapies with cost advantage over are expected to generate significant revenue in the long run.

Majority of the global preterm birth cases have not been directed towards preterm diagnostic leading to higher mortality rates and complications

Sale of Hydroxyprogesterone over antihypertensive drugs such as Nifedipine, and labetalol in the global preterm birth prevention and management market has increased drastically owing to quicker onset of action and higher efficacy.

The demand from high preterm birth rate countries, development of new drug entity, loss of exclusivity in hydroxyprogesterone, and growth strategies based on tie up with distribution channel partners are projected to offer new growth opportunities for the preterm birth prevention and management market.

Launch of Cost-effective Therapies Bodes Well for Market

New revenue opportunities in developed economies, and orphan drug designation by FDA are contributing significantly towards the launch of cost-effective therapies. A few other factors assisting the growth of preterm birth prevention and management market include adoption of preterm diagnostic tests and the economic burden of premature birth on the system.

Frequent drug shortages and unavailability of life-saving formulations in many parts of the country, growing initiatives by government and manufacturers for supply of life-saving preterm birth drugs, particularly in low income and developing countries, are driving the market growth.

Strategic Acquisitions by Key Players to Widen Regional Presence

The leading players in the preterm birth prevention and management market such as AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., and Mylan, are concentrating on organic revenue growth and commercial expansions by mergers and distribution agreements and capturing the untapped potential of the preterm birth prevention and management market.

In 2022, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a largest preterm birth prevention and management drug manufacturer announced the completion of acquisition of Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc., a private biopharmaceutical firm. With the acquisition, AMAG received ciraparantag to its development portfolio. This acquisition further strengthened AMAG Pharmaceuticals hold of preterm birth prevention and management business with addition of heparin therapy AMAG acquired the global rights to R&D and marketing of digoxin immune Fab, a drug used to treat severe preeclampsia in pregnant women from Velo Bio, LLC.

More Valuable Insights on Preterm birth prevention and management Market

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2014 to 2029. The global preterm birth prevention and management market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market by Category

By Therapy Type:

Progesterone Therapy

Corticosteroid Therapy

Tocolytics Therapy

Antihypertensive Therapy

Magnesium Sulfate Therapy

Heparin Prophylaxis Therapy

Low-Dose Aspirin Therapy

Antibiotics Therapy

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Vaginal

By Patient Type:

Prior Spontaneous PTB

Preeclampsia

Short Cervix

Chronic Hypertension

Insulin-dependent

Twins

Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

