Polypropylene Market Share and Business Opportunity to 2030

The global polypropylene market size was estimated to be USD 123.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption of polypropylene (PP) in end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, and building & construction. The growing utilization of PP in the automotive sector to manufacture lightweight vehicles for increased fuel efficiency is anticipated to be a major factor driving the market over the forecast period. However, the supply of PP has been hugely affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

In recent years, the demand for polypropylene has increased from the building & construction industry, which has witnessed favorable growth in the U.S. on account of infrastructural developments. Polypropylene is finding increased utilization in the construction industry for residential housing and industrial applications.

The overall U.S. construction industry is expected to observe favorable growth owing to new import tariffs, changing trade deals, huge infrastructural projects, and immigration reforms. Moreover, other application areas of polypropylene are expected to continue to drive the market over the forecast period.

The global polypropylene absorbent hygiene market size was valued at USD 8.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030.

Key Companies profiled:

SABIC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Borealis AG

BASF SE

INEOS Group

Reliance Industries Limited

LG Chem

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

DuPont

Braskem

