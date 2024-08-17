Oswal Group Launches Orchard Amritaya: Kolkata’s First Riverside Project

Kolkata, India, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Oswal Group, one of Kolkata’s most trusted and reputed real estate developers, proudly announces the launch of Orchard Amritaya, the city’s first riverside residential project within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area. Nestled in the serene neighborhood of Cossipore, Orchard Amritaya offers an unparalleled living experience with breathtaking views of the Ganges, blending modern amenities with the tranquility of nature.

Key Highlights of Orchard Amritaya:

Riverside Living: Orchard Amritaya is Kolkata’s first riverside project within the KMC area, offering Ganga-facing flats that provide a serene and peaceful environment, perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Prime Location: Situated in Cossipore, the project is well-connected to major parts of Kolkata, ensuring easy access to essential services, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment hubs.

Luxurious Amenities: Residents of Orchard Amritaya will enjoy a host of exclusive amenities, including: Skywalk & Skydeck : Elevated areas offering panoramic views of the Ganges. Open Air Theatre : A perfect spot for community gatherings and entertainment. Outdoor Library : A serene space for reading amidst nature. Lush Green Spaces : Landscaped gardens and walking paths for a refreshing lifestyle.

Elegant Design: The architecture of Orchard Amritaya combines contemporary design with thoughtful planning, ensuring that every home is spacious, well-ventilated, and filled with natural light.

Sustainable Living: Oswal Group is committed to sustainability. Orchard Amritaya incorporates eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems, and ample green spaces to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to introduce Orchard Amritaya, a project that epitomizes our commitment to quality and innovation. This project is not just about building homes; it’s about creating a community where residents can enjoy the best of both worlds – modern living and the tranquility of nature. We believe Orchard Amritaya will set a new benchmark for residential living in Kolkata.”

About Oswal Group:

Oswal Group has established itself as a leading name in Kolkata’s real estate sector, with a legacy of delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects. With a focus on customer satisfaction and innovative design, Oswal Group has helped over 643+ families realize their dream of owning a home. Their past projects, such as Orchard County, Orchard Residency, and Orchard 126, reflect their commitment to excellence and trust.