MEDICAL JAPAN 2024 TOKYO Expands Horizons with New Trade Fairs and Comprehensive Healthcare Coverage

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO, Japan’s leading healthcare trade show, returns to Makuhari Messe from October 9 to 11, covering everything related to the medical, elderly care, pharmacy, and healthcare sectors and introducing more than seven new trade fairs in addition to its existing six specialized shows to ensure attendees have a comprehensive experience.

Like in the previous edition, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO features six sub shows. First off is the HOSPITAL EXPO, which is an international trade fair showcasing medical devices, equipment, and IT services specifically designed to address hospital needs. The CLINICS EXPO gathers medical devices and technologies specifically for clinics. The PHARMACY SOLUTIONS EXPO covers everything related to pharmacy systems, from dispensing equipment to functional food and supplements. Another B2B trade show is the ELDERLY CARE & WELFARE EXPO, an ideal venue for elderly care facility owners as it offers exclusive equipment and technologies like elderly care robots, medical wear, communication tools, and more. Meanwhile, the INFECTION PREVENTION EXPO presents different types of infection prevention products and systems, including PPEs and UV light devices. Finally, the JAPAN WELLNESS & HEALTH EXPO exhibits healthcare, food, and fitness products.

To further enhance the extensive lineup of sub-shows, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO will introduce more than seven new trade fairs aimed at addressing specific industry challenges.

Among the new trade fairs is the SLEEP FAIR, held inside the JAPAN WELLNESS & HEALTH EXPO. This trade fair will showcase sleep-related technologies such as sleep trackers, smart pillows, and white noise machines. Additionally, visitors will find prescription and over-the-counter sleep aids, specialized mattresses, and supplements designed to promote deeper sleep.

Another new trade fair is the AESTHETIC MEDICINE FAIR, featured in the CLINICS EXPO. It will present a range of cosmetic medical equipment, including laser and energy-based aesthetic systems, as well as hair removal and skincare products. This trade fair will also offer consultations for business start-ups, human resources, and educational opportunities.

Also held inside the CLINICS EXPO is the DENTAL/ORAL CARE FAIR. This venue will exhibit various dental products and services, from dental equipment and prosthetics to insurance plans. Visitors will also have the opportunity to network with companies providing administrative support and management services to dental practices.

MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO invites everyone to join in its mission to advance the medical, elderly care, pharmacy, and healthcare sectors in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. Visitors will have the chance to personally experience, assess, and evaluate the functionality and quality of each innovation on display. There are ample opportunities to find potential business partners among the 600 companies expected to exhibit. Plus, attendees can expand their industry knowledge through concurrent conferences led by market influencers and visionaries.

Visit MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO’s official website, for more details and register here, as a visitor and get a free badge ticket.

