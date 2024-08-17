HIDIZS MP143 Salt: World’s First ‘Salt’ Whale-Inspired 14.3mm Large Planar HiFi In-ear Monitors with Plastic-Free Packaging Live On Kickstarter

Hong Kong, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Following the success of the MP145 launched on Kickstarter last year, HIDIZS, a leading innovator in high-fidelity audio products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its another latest masterpiece, the MP143 Salt, on Kickstarter. This groundbreaking product is the world’s first 14.3mm large planar HiFi in-ear monitor with a unique whale-inspired design and environmentally friendly, plastic-free packaging.

Secure Limited Super Early Bird pricing $79.00 and Super Early Bird Combo (MP143 Salt + SD2 Dongle DAC) $99.00 on the renowned crowdfunding platform KICKSTARTER, beginning August 8th. 2024.

A Symphony of Sound and Sustainability

The MP143 Salt stands out not only for its superior audio performance but also for its commitment to environmental conservation. The design is inspired by the majestic whale ‘Salt’ symbolizing the deep connection between music, nature, and technology.

The MP143 Salt represents HIDIZS’s ongoing collaboration with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), aiming to share the songs of these ocean singers with music and nature enthusiasts while supporting WDC’s exceptional dedication to safeguarding whales and marine ecosystems, along with their educational programs.

Experience the richness, outstanding clarity and detail in every note of its large 14.3mm planar magnetic driver and the enchantment of its lightweight design inspired by the graceful whale. Crafted from Aviation Aluminum Alloy Integral Molding Shell, the MP143 Salt guarantees both durability and portability. Difference from MP145, with 3 pneumatic sound tuning filters and 6 pairs of tuning ear tips brings Mp143 Salt a tight, natural, and transparent sound, tailor audio experience to HiFi audiophiles and music lovers with different listening preferences.

The MP143 Salt has undergone meticulous calibration in HIDIZS’ specialized Acoustic Laboratory, ensuring a frequency response curve aligned with the H-2019 target curve for accurate sound reproduction. The IEMs have received acclaim from professional media and influencers worldwide.

Ocean-Friendly & Plastic-Free Packaging

Humans produce over 430 million tons of plastic annually, two-thirds of which are single-use plastics, posing a grave threat to the oceans. Guided by WDC, HIDIZS has introduced its first plastic-free packaging for audio products. Our packaging boxes and fillers are entirely plastic-free, a concept we refer to as “ocean-friendly packaging”. HIDIZS wholeheartedly supports WDC in safeguarding whales and all marine ecosystems, and this is the first tangible action for us as we look for ways we can work more sustainably.

MP143 Salt Planar HiFi IEMs Limited Golden Titanium Edition

The MP143 Salt, apart from its standard model with an Aviation Aluminum Alloy Integral Molding Shell, will also release a Limited GoldenTitanium Edition in collaboration with WDC, with only 499 sets available worldwide. Each Golden Titanium Edition includes both 3.5mm and 4.4mm cables, along with a special ‘HIDIZS x WDC’ badge and ‘HIDIZS x WDC’ collaborative postcard collection, each with a unique worldwide number.

Titanium alloy, known for its exceptional low-density and ideal paramagnetic properties, is an exquisite material rarely used in headphone manufacturing. It is a highly sought-after collectible for audiophiles seeking top-tier sound quality.

This sleek and lightweight in-ear monitor, weighing below 8g per earphone, boasts a 14.3mm large driver for an immersive listening experience, making it perfect for on-the-go, workouts, or relaxation. Designed for comfortable extended wear, its lightweight build and precise balance ensure long-lasting comfort. Plus, with 103dB high sensitivity, it pairs seamlessly with cell phones, dongle DACs, music players, and smart devices, catering to audiophiles of all levels and delivering exceptional audio, even during streaming and gaming.

We’re Still Waiting for You to Join the Movement

HIDIZS invites audiophiles, tech enthusiasts, and environmentalists to join WDC in supporting whale conservation and ocean health through the MP143 Salt. This launch not only brings an innovative audio product to market but also promotes awareness and education about the vital ecological role of whales.

Pre-order from $79.00 >> https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hidizs/hidizs-mp143-salt-143mm-large-planar-hifi-in-ear-monitors?ref=ufdty9

View Hidizs Official web >> https://www.hidizs.net/

What users will experience with HIDIZS MP143 Salt

14.3mm Large Planar Magnetic Driver

‘Salt’ Whale-Inspired Design

Fully Symmetrical Magnetic Circuit

6N Silver-Plated Single-Crystal Copper Wire

HIDIZS Pneumatic Sound Tuning Filter

0.78mm 2-Pin Cable

3.5mm or 4.4mm cable optional

Ergonomics Design with Comfortable Extended Wear

Ergonomics Liquid Silicone Ear Tips

Ocean-Friendly & Plastic-Free Packaging

Customized Pouch for MP143 Salt

Target H-2019 Curve & Hidizs Style Professional Tuning

Hi-Res Certification

Product Specifications

Model: HIDIZS MP143

Product Name: MP143 Large Planar Magnetic HiFi IEMs

Earphone Type: Planar Magnetic IEMs

Driver: Hidizs 14.3mm 7+7 array N52 Magnetic Circuit Large Planar Driver

Diaphragm: Nano-level diaphragm

Appearance: CNC One-piece Aluminum Alloy Cavity

3 HIDIZS Pneumatic Sound Tuning Filters: High Frequency/Balanced/Low Frequency

Cable: High-purity Oxygen-free Copper Twisted Pair Wire Cable

Connector: Detachable Cable with 0.78mm 2pin Gold-plated connector & Pure Copper Plating Shell

Cable Length: 1.2m

Plug: 3.5mm/4.4mm Gold-plated Pure Copper Plug

Weight: Approx.16g (Excl. earphone cable)

Frequency Response: 20Hz-40kHz

Sensitivity: 103dB

Impedance: 17Ω

Ultra Low Distortion: <0.05%

What’s in the Box

(Aluminum Alloy Model) Blue/Silver/Black Gun Color

1 x MP145 IEMs

1 x 3.5mm or 4.4mm Earphone Cable

3 x HIDIZS Pneumatic Sound Tuning Filters

3 Pairs x Silicone Black Ear Tips (Balanced)

3 Pairs x Silicone White Ear Tips (High Frequency)

1 x User Manual

1 x Storage Bag

1 x Warranty Card

What’s in the Box

(Aluminum Alloy Model) Limited Golden Titanium Color