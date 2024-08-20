Dental Laboratory Market Expected to Grow to USD 99.300 Million by 2034 at a 5.4% of CAGR

The global dental laboratory market is on a growth trajectory, with a current valuation of USD 58,616.6 million in 2024. According to recent projections, the market is set to expand significantly, reaching USD 99,300 million by 2034. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic dental solutions and the introduction of innovative approaches in the field.

The dental laboratory market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. This robust growth is driven by heightened public awareness of oral health care and government initiatives aimed at reimbursing dental treatments, which are collectively fueling the demand for advanced dental solutions.

Dental Laboratories Market- Competitive Landscape:

Given the extreme fragmentation of the dental laboratory sector, significant acquisitions and mergers involving joint ventures between private equity companies and sizable dental service providers are anticipated to spur market expansion.

It is anticipated that these acquisitions and mergers would lead to market consolidation, enabling large corporations to share in the gains from white space acquisitions.

For instance:

Dentsply Sirona unveiled upgrades on its CEREC system in February 2021, which offers improved processes in terms of materials, the convenience of use, and performance.

In September 2021, Planmeca Group announced plans to purchase the KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument Company, bolstering its position as a leading provider of advanced dental solutions.

Key Market Players:

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

A-dec Inc.

Straumann AG

Danaher Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Planmeca OY

Bego GmbH & Co. Kg

Septodont Holding

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Champlain Dental Laboratory, Inc.

Knight dental design

National Dentex Corporation

3M Health Care

Key Market Segments Covered In Dental Laboratories Industry Research

By Equipment:

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Systems & Parts

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Device

Others

By Product:

Restorative

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Implant

Oral Care

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

