The global CMO/CDMO market is poised for a substantial expansion, with its projected valuation expected to reach an impressive USD 39.4 billion by 2033. According to recent industry analysis, this represents a significant increase from the estimated market size of USD 22.5 billion in 2023, translating to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the next decade.

This extraordinary growth is being driven by a major paradigm shift within the pharmaceutical industry. Increasingly, pharmaceutical companies are opting to outsource critical services, which has significantly fueled the demand for CMOs and CDMOs. This trend underscores the strategic importance of these organizations within the pharmaceutical value chain, offering specialized services that enable pharmaceutical companies to streamline operations and focus on their core competencies.

FMI, a leading player in the CMO/CDMO sector, is strategically positioned to capitalize on this burgeoning market. With a deep-rooted commitment to innovation and excellence, FMI is well-equipped to drive advancements and deliver high-quality solutions across the evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

“The rising demand for outsourcing in the pharmaceutical industry presents a unique opportunity for us to enhance our service offerings and cement our position as a leader in the CMO/CDMO market,” said an FMI. “We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise and capabilities to meet the growing needs of our clients and contribute to the advancement of the pharmaceutical sector.”

As the pharmaceutical industry continues to evolve, the role of CMOs and CDMOs will become increasingly vital. FMI’s strategic positioning and innovative approach ensure that it remains at the forefront of this dynamic market, ready to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Key Takeaways:

The global CMO/CDMO market grew at a CAGR of 5.3% over the historical period.

The Indian market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% in the coming decades.

In 2022, North America held more than 17.6% of the global revenue share.

The Chinese market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the next few decades.

In 2022, the contract manufacturing segment held 69.28% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The CMO/CDMO market is characterized by a consolidated vendor landscape, with ongoing research and development remaining a key strategy among market players. Strategic collaborations are also a common approach used to gain a competitive advantage.

In July 2022, Societal CDMO and Lannett Firm revised their authorization and distribution agreement for marketing Verapamil PM and Verelan SR products. Societal CDMO, specializing in the development and production of small molecules, is expected to see both immediate and long-term price increases in development, in conjunction with a ten percent increase in the revenue share from Verapamil PM sales.

In June 2022, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science enterprise of Merck KGaA, doubled its capacity for producing high-potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) with the establishment of a new facility in Verona, near Madison, WI. The USD 65 million, 70,000-square-foot facility will employ 50 individuals in the community.

Key Companies Profiled:

Swiss American CDMO

Pierre Fabre Group

Zymo Cosmetics

Fareva, Biofarma Srl C.F

Chemineau, C.O.C.

Farmaceutici Srl

Paragon Nordic Cosmetic Solutions

Kolma

Lonza

Cho Chuang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Vive Cosmetics

Ori BioNature Sdn Bhd

Zoic Cosmetics

Samriddhi Life Sciences

Natrocare

Key Segments Profiled in the CMO/CDMO Market Report:

By Service:

Contract Development Formulation development Pilot studies

Contract Manufacturing Bulk preparation & scale-up Safety Testing Filling & Packaging Close jars Bottles Tubes Roll-ons

Others

By Product:

Hair Products

Skin Products

Lip Products

Eye Products

Body Hygiene

Oral Hygiene

By Form:

Solid Form & Powder

Lotions

Creams

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

