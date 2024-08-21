U.S. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market To Grow As Of Rising Awareness About Stringent Safety Rules & Regulations

U.S. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Overview

The U.S. PPE market size was estimated at USD 23.65 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing awareness regarding worker safety on the workshop floor is expected to augment demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the forecast period.

Demand for PPE in the country increased significantly during COVID-19 owing to its ability to protect the wearer from the virus. Furthermore, restrictions on imports boosted domestic production of PPE. In the U.S., stringent laws such as Families First Coronavirus Response Act were implemented for protecting public health workers and curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government of the U.S. has been actively involved in legislating worker health & safety laws. The U.S. Department of Labor has legislated Mine Safety and Health Act 1977 exclusively for the safety and health of the workers employed in mines. The act is supervised through Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) since its jurisdiction is not covered under Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). These favorable regulations are estimated to drive the U.S. PPE market during the forecast period.

According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), use of the personal protective equipment is expected to grow in end-use industries including chemical, construction, pharmaceutical, and healthcare. The increasing number of blue-collar professionals across numerous industrial sectors is expected to fuel the U.S. PPE demand.

Constant innovations, such as the introduction of lighter and more comfortable industrial protective clothing made of high-quality fabric, are expected to fuel the market expansion. Market growth is expected to be aided by the demand for PPE that combines safety with better aesthetics and technical innovation.

Companies have prioritized worker safety and established security guidelines to reduce workplace hazards, which is boosting the market growth. The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the U.S. PPE market growth in 2020. PPE use was one of the strategies implemented by the governments of various nations to mitigate the spread of the disease. PPE used for preventing COVID-19 infection includes medical masks, gloves, goggles, and aprons.

U.S. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. personal protective equipment market based on the product, and end-use:

U.S. PPE Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Head Protection

• Eye Protection

• Face Protection

• Hearing Protection

• Protective Clothing

o Heat & flame protection

o Chemical defending

o Clean room clothing

o Mechanical protective clothing

o Limited general use

o Others

• Respiratory Protection

o Air-purifying respirator

o Supplied air respirators

• Protective Footwear

o Leather

o Rubber

o PVC

o Polyurethane

o Others

• Fall Protection

o Soft Goods

o Hard Goods

o Others

• Hand Protection

o Disposable

o Durable

• Others

U.S. PPE End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Mining

• Others

Key Companies profiled:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Lakeland Industries Inc.

• DuPont

• 3M

• Ansell Ltd.

• Avon Rubber plc

• Alpha Pro Tech Limited

• Uvex Safety Group

• Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

• Radians, Inc.