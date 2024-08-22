Passenger Boarding Bridge Market to Achieve USD 4.43 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a 8% CAGR

The global passenger boarding bridge market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% through 2033. In 2023, the market value for available passenger jet bridges is estimated at USD 2.05 billion, with expectations for it to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2033, according to the passenger boarding bridge market analysis report by FMI.

This growth is driven by a rising preference for air travel among commuters and a shift towards luxury travel options by air service providers, which is increasing the demand for glass passenger boarding bridges. Additionally, the growing number of large aircraft and new airport projects are expected to further stimulate market expansion.

However, the market may face some challenges, including increased spending by airport operators on airside infrastructure and heightened security concerns that could slow the adoption of automated boarding bridges. The extended life cycle of boarding bridges, due to advancements in materials, may also limit their sales.

On the other hand, the trend towards automation at airports is boosting demand for boarding bridges equipped with hydraulic elevation systems over traditional models. There is also a growing preference for eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable materials, to reduce pollution at airports. Leading manufacturers are focusing on these innovations to attract a broader customer base and enhance their market position.

In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report

Key Takeaways from the Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Study Report

The United States is anticipated to remain the leading country across the global boarding bridge market through 2023 & beyond.

Regionally, Europe, with a higher percentage of air traffic, is expected to be a lucrative market for the manufacturers followed by North America. Europe’s passenger boarding bridge market was assessed to have contributed more than 25% of global sales in 2022.

The demand for Moveable and Mobile Telescopic Passenger Boarding Bridge Increasing at a faster rate than in 2022 and preceding years.

Based on structure, the glass-walled passenger boarding bridges with hydraulic system is gaining higher traction.

Competitive Landscape for the Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Players

The global market is competitive, with ThyssenKrupp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ShinMaywa Industries, ADELTE Group, and FMT Sweden being the top market participants. They are trying to get a footing in the regional markets through strategic collaborations and acquisitions besides setting up local fabrication and assembly facilities.

Leading passenger boarding bridge manufacturers are investing in innovation and automation to stay ahead in the global market turning competitive. Besides this, extensive research and development activities and public investments are expected to create growth opportunities for new market players.

Recent Developments by the Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturing Industries

In order to operate autonomous jet bridges in the Netherlands, China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd. obtained a contract in September 2020. Three cruise ports in the United States contracted ADELTE Group in March 2019 to provide six seaport passenger boarding bridges.

An Airport in Spain ordered 42 new boarding bridges in August 2019 that were to be installed by Thyssenkrupp under a contract. The upkeep and maintenance of 122 airplane jet bridges and the renovation of an additional 10 were also included in the deal. Both parties are expected to benefit from establishing this long-term commercial partnership as a result.

Key Segmentations

Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry by Model Type:

Telescopic Bridges

Apron Drive Bridge

Dual Boarding Bridge System

Commuter Bridge

Over-the-wing Bridge

Nose-loader Bridge

T-Bridges

Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry by Structure:

Steel-walled Boarding Bridge

Glass-walled Boarding Bridge

Glass-steel-walled Boarding Bridge

Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry by Foundation:

Fixed Boarding Bridge

Movable Boarding Bridge

Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry by Tunnel Type:

Air-conditioned Tunnel

Non Air-conditioned Tunnel

Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry by Docking Type:

Manual Docking System

Intelligent Docking System

Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry by Drive or Elevation System:

Hydraulic System

Electro-Mechanical System

Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa(MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube