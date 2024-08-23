Lucintel Forecasts the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market to Reach $0.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market looks promising with opportunities in various end uses, including transportation, marine, wind energy, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and aerospace. The global GFRP market is expected to reach an estimated $78.0 billion by 2030 from $58.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are due to the growth in the construction, wind energy, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others market.

Browse 164 figures / charts and 137 tables in this 339 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in GFRP market to 2030 by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, pipe and tank, construction, etc), resin type (UPR resin, vinyl ester resin, epoxy resin, etc), product type (E/ECR-glass, S-glass, C-glass, and others (NE glass, R-glass, and T-Glass)), manufacturing process (hand lay-up, spray-up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, etc), and by regions..

Lucintel forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use by value and value due to the increasing use of glass fiber reincforeced plastic in construction for its corrosion resistance, lightweight, and insulative properties. Aerospace is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

UPR resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period because it offers good mechanical and service properties, and have excellent thermal stability and weather resistance. Other resins is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period due to growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. Growing economy, growth in population, and urbanization are the major forces that drive the construction segment, especially in China and India. North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., B-The Fibreglass Company (Goa Glass fiber), Johns Manville Corporation, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Ineos Composites, Huntsman, Hexion, Polynt, Toray Industries, Solvay Group, Celanese, SABIC, DuPont, AOC are the major suppliers in the GFRP market.

