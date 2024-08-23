Lucintel Forecasts Foam Core Material Market to Reach $1,105 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the foam core material market is projected to reach an estimated $1,105 million by 2030 from $666.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by foam core material performance benefit and growing demand of foam core material in end uses.

Browse 82 figures / charts and 25 tables in this 118 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in foam core material market by end use (wind energy, marine, construction, transportation and others), product type (PVC, PET, SAN and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest end use segment and also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Lucintel forecasts that PET type foam core material will remain the largest product type segment and also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and Europe is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to wide acceptance in various end uses owing to their high strength and low weight, which is driving the demand for core materials in various end use

DIAB, Gurit, 3A Composites, Armacell, are the major suppliers in the foam core material market.

