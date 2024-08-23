Lucintel Forecasts Core Material Market to Reach $3.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the core material market is projected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2030 from $1.8 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use in production of boats, in transportation, wind turbines blades, and structural composite panels.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 82 tables in this 212 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in core material market by end use (wind energy, marine, construction, aerospace and defense, transportation, and others), product type (balsa core, honeycomb, and foam core) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest end use due to increase in the diameter of rotors is driving the demand for core materials in this industry and aerospace & defense is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Honeycomb by product type core material will remain the largest segment and foam core is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on core material market

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to rising demand from electronics and defense industries, growth in the end uses and increasing focus on high performance core material. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

DIAB, Gurit, 3A Composites, Armacell, Hexcel Corporation, The Gill Corporation, and Euro Composites are the major suppliers in the core material market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Cured-In-Place Pipe Consumption Market

Modular Mining System Market

Naval Combat Weapon Market

Offshore Patrol Vessel Market

Online Apparel Market

Racing Apparel Market