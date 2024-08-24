Fire Factory Provides Comprehensive Range of Fire Extinguishers for Wholesale

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Fire Factory, a leading manufacturer of fire protection equipment, now offers a wide variety of fire extinguishers at direct wholesale prices. Their range of fire extinguisher for wholesale includes ABE extinguishers, carbon dioxide (CO2) fire extinguishers, wet chemical extinguishers, and water and foam extinguishers. Each type is designed for specific fire emergencies, providing effective solutions for different environments and requirements.

All their fire protection equipment for wholesale from Fire Factory are certified and approved by Australian standards, tagged, and supplied with brackets for easy installation. ABE extinguishers, one of the most commonly used fire extinguishers, are effective against fires involving wood, paper, textiles, and plastics. Carbon dioxide fire extinguishers are ideal for class B fires caused by flammable liquids or gases and are safe to use on electrical fires without damaging equipment.

Fire Factory also offers wet chemical extinguishers designed to put out kitchen fires caused by cooking oil and fat. Remember that wet chemicals should never be used on electrical equipment. Additionally, Fire Factory manufactures a range of fire protection equipment such as fire blankets, hydrants, hose reels, safety glasses, safety signs, PSA smoke alarm wholesale, and more.

“Our experience and advanced technology ensure the production of state-of-the-art, reliable, and effective fire extinguishers. In addition to our high-quality products, we also provide fire protection services to ensure safety. Our certified experts can discharge the hose, check for blockages or corrosion, and ensure that the extinguisher is ready for use in an emergency,” a spokesperson said.

The company offers fire extinguisher testing and maintenance services to ensure the equipment remains in good shape for a considerable amount of time. Their team works closely with the clients and assists them in selecting, installing, and maintaining fire safety products.

“As a trusted name in fire protection equipment sales, our intention is to enable easy access to top-notch fire extinguishers for businesses, schools, hospitals, and homes. Our team of experts is always ready to assist customers in selecting the right type of extinguisher for their specific needs, providing peace of mind and enhanced safety,” the spokesperson said.

Fire Factory’s dedication to quality and safety has earned them a reputation as a preferred choice among fire extinguisher suppliers near me. They are proud to contribute to a safer community by offering dependable and effective fire protection solutions.

Fire Factory Australia is a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of fire protection equipment, specialising in providing quality products to the Australian market since 2004.

