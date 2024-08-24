SBI Announcing Accelerated Growth Plan in the Americas

ORLANDO, FL, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Interactive rides for kids may be small, but they can make big money for any amusement park or attraction. The new CEO of SBI Americas believes he can take an 8×8 ft plot of dirt and turn it into a revenue generator with quick ROI for amusement parks, family entertainment centers, malls, attractions, zoos, farm activities and more.

Morgan Cederblom, CEO of SBI Americas, the USA subsidiary of SB International AB (SBI Sweden), recognized in over 50 countries as an international leader in interactive children’s rides, has announced plans for a rapid expansion. The new strategy will bring revenue-generating growth opportunities to the interactive children’s attractions and experiences market throughout the United States and the Americas in 2024-2025.

SBI’s child-sized cars, race cars, boats, tractors, and construction mini diggers are designed to enable children ages 3 to 11 to operate the vehicles themselves safely and are delivered as complete, self-contained experiences.

“We are very excited about the potential of the US Market,” said Cederblom. “There is immediate, outstanding potential for growth in Agri-tourism offerings and zoos immediately. Even with seasonal attractions, our cost-effective rides can see a strong return.”

SBI Americas will target attractions and theme parks, family entertainment centers, zoos, hotels, Agri-tourism, farm parks, campgrounds, high-traffic malls and more in small, medium and large venues. The day-to-day operations of SBI Americas, including warehousing, sales and marketing have been established in Orlando, Florida with the intent to reach new customers throughout the Americas.

For more information about SBI Americas and SBI International, visit https://sbisweden.com/.

About SB International AB (SBI Sweden)

Since the 1980s the company has been recognized as a leading manufacturer of top-quality child-size vehicles ranging from cars to a variety of trucks, tractors, boats and construction-themed equipment created to be operated safely by children ages 3 to 11. Their customers include amusement parks including LEGOLAND® and Universal Studios as well as smaller to midsize theme parks, zoo’s, family entertainment centers, family farm parks with attractions and more. Renowned internationally for its high quality, operational reliability, and the superior durability of its products, SBI Sweden places meticulous emphasis on safely enabling children to operate the vehicles themselves while providing customers with fun, interactive children’s experiences that generate revenue with little maintenance. Manufacturing is done at the company-owned factory in Sweden and shipped globally. For sales and more information, contact Morgan Cederblom, CEO, SBI Americas LLC at m.cederblom@sbisweden.com.