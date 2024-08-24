Personal Injury Attorney Gary A. Peterson Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary at Tustin CA Office

Tustin, CA, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — This August marks a significant milestone for Gary A. Peterson, an esteemed personal injury attorney, as he commemorates 11 years at his Enderle Center Drive location in Tustin. With an extensive legal career spanning over 35 years, Gary has been a steadfast advocate for justice, dedicating his vast experience to serving clients throughout Orange County in a variety of personal injury cases.

Gary brings a personal touch to his practice, overseeing all cases so that each client receives his full attention. His office handles all types of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, slip and fall injuries, dog bites, and wrongful death. Throughout his career, Gary A. Peterson has secured millions of dollars in settlements and awards for his clients, showcasing his profound understanding of the legal needs of those he represents.

A longtime resident of Tustin, Mr. Peterson’s deep community involvement allows him to provide a personalized and empathetic approach tailored to the unique circumstances of each case.

Reflecting on his time in Tustin, Gary shares, “Serving the Tustin community from this location has been a profound honor. I cherish the trust that my clients place in me and value the relationships we’ve built over the last decade. My commitment is always to offer personal, one-on-one service that addresses the specific legal needs of each individual.”

Looking ahead, Gary A. Peterson is more committed than ever to continue providing first class legal representation to the residents of Tustin and the surrounding areas, providing access to the personalized and effective advocacy they deserve. Located in the heart of Tustin, Gary A. Peterson’s office is ideally located at 14032 Enderle Center, Suite 102, Tustin, CA 92780. Directly off the 55 freeway, midway between the 22 and 5, making it easily accessible for clients from all areas of Orange County.

Those seeking legal representation are encouraged to contact Gary A. Peterson’s office to schedule a free consultation. Gary ensures that pursuing justice is accessible for all, handling cases based on a contingency fee structure, which means clients pay only if compensation is recovered.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please visit https://tustinpersonalinjury.com/ or contact the office directly at (714) 461-6003.

Contact:

Gary A. Peterson

Law Office of Gary A. Peterson

14032 Enderle Center, Suite 102

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 461-6003

gpeterson@tustinpersonalinjury.com

https://tustinpersonalinjury.com/