SuperFi Achieves An Impressive Feat – Saves $0.26 Million with Acquaint Softtech

Ahmedabad, India, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Acquaint Softtech helped a Fintech firm achieve substantial cost savings of $0.26 million. The firm SuperFi achieved this through strategic outsourcing of its software development.

In a bid to develop a cutting-edge online banking platform with robust security features and compliance with stringent regulations, SuperFi faced the dual challenge of balancing high development costs with the need for exceptional quality.

How Superfi Saved

SuperFi opted to hire remote developers from a software development company in India, Acquaint Softtech. This move not only provided access to top-tier expertise but also enabled the firm to achieve substantial cost reductions. They chose a more cost-effective method to develop their custom software by outsourcing.

Furthermore, they chose an offshore development company, one with good experience and expertise, Acquaint Softtech. Hence, what was likely to cost them USD 384,000 by hiring resources at $50/hr cost them only USD 126,720. Thus, they saved close to $0.26 Million in the process.

SuperFi is a Fintech solution for the UK. It is meant to help people in debt by providing smart solutions to get debt-free.

About Acquaint Softtech

Acquaint Softtech is a leading software development outsourcing company. They are a provider of innovative and custom software solutions. This includes websites and mobile solutions for clients globally. With a focus on security, compliance, and user experience, they drive advancements in software solutions, including in the world of FinTech.

