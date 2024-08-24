Metadrob’s Big Leap: New Features, Expanded Team, and a Brighter Future

Jaipur, India, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Metadrob, a rapidly rising no-code software-as-a service platform, aims to make innovative technology affordable to enterprises of all sizes. This platform allows online retailers to create their virtual stores with over 1,000 decorative items, avoid technical dependencies, and access pre-made, high-quality 3D environments in categories such as fashion, electronics, apparel, jewelry, and vehicles.

Following successful paid pilot projects and great feedback from early clients, Metadrob is ready to take its platform to the next level with AI-powered template profiling and automatic 3D product cataloging. To meet this expansion, the company plans to hire around 100 skilled talents from several areas by September 2024.

Metadrob, founded by Adhyan Mangal, aspires to standardize the virtual and augmented reality metaverse sectors through a platform-based strategy that requires minimal technological customization. Ayush Garg, a 14-years experienced business expert and IIT Bombay alumnus, has recently joined the firm as CPO and EIR. When Ayush joined Metadrob in May 2024, he immediately started strengthening the company’s offerings. He introduced product configurators for over 10 categories, simplified the shift between mobile, web, and VR headsets, and created an exciting virtual styling room where customers could test on alternative outfit combinations.

These innovative features not only improve retailers’ return on investment (ROI) but also transform the online shopping experience for customers into a socially interactive, AI-driven virtual Eden. Metadrob can help merchants compete in the digital marketplace by boosting dwell time, lowering returns, and providing more actionable analytics.