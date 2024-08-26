Optimizing Cell Culture Processes: The Vital Role of the Cell Expansion Market in Advancing Regenerative Medicine

Cell Expansion Market Growth & Trends

The global cell expansion market size is expected to reach USD 47.13 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 12.85%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Cell expansion techniques are increasingly employed for the development of cellular and gene therapies from a single cord blood collection. These techniques can also be used for the expansion of stored Stem Cells (SCs) for the development of cancer therapies. Therefore, significant developments in cord blood SCs expansion technologies are expected to boost market growth.

Companies have made heavy investments for the expansion of tissue-engineered products and the development of biologics. For instance, in March 2019, Merck KGaA invested USD 168 million for the expansion of its biologics manufacturing facility in Switzerland. Such initiatives are expected to boost the demand for solutions required for biologic development, thereby leading to market growth.

Access the Cell Expansion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Culture Flasks & Accessories, Consumables), By Cell Type (Mammalian, Microbial), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Bioreactors are fundamental tools in this market. Extensive research studies related to the applications of bioreactor engineering approaches have led to the incorporation of novel culture technologies. Moreover, the combined use of automated bioreactors with the microcarrier technology leads to an efficient expansion and enrichment of the cancer SCs. As a result, these approaches have gained immense traction in this market.

Cell Expansion Market Report Highlights

Broad portfolio of automated expansion systems along with improvements in bioreactor design for large-scale bioproduction results in the lucrative growth opportunity for instruments

The microbial cells segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the implementation of high-throughput cultivation approaches and techniques that avoid the formation of biofilms

Biopharmaceuticals segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to growth in the demand for biosimilars, continuous R&D investments in biomanufacturing, and rise in the number of approvals for biologics

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to presence of several consortiums that focus on the evolving fields in the biomedical industry

Order your free sample copy of “Cell Expansion Market Report 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key market participants are undertaking several initiatives to expand their market presence and maintain a competitive edge. Moreover, they are involved in collaborations & partnership models, product development, agreements, and business expansion strategies in untapped regions.

For instance, in April 2022, STEMCELL Technologies Canada and Applied Cells Inc. joined forces to develop a modern way to separate cells, through the combination of the MARS platform of Applied Cells with STEMCELL’s EasySep kits to make isolating cells from different samples easier and more automatic. These samples can be from whole blood, bone marrow, apheresis products, and tissue. The collaboration aims to improve the process of isolation of cells for research and medical purposes, making it more efficient and effective.

In another development, in May 2023, a research agreement was signed by panCELLa and BioCentriq to study stem cell-derived Natural Killer cell expansion technology. The agreement aims to evaluate panCELLa’s feeder cells, which are genetically engineered, to positively impact the expansion rate, total yield, and potency of manufactured NK cells.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter