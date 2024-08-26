Global Teeth Whitening Market Set to Reach USD 10,766.7 Million by 2034 at a 4.10% of CAGR

The global teeth whitening market is poised for steady growth, with market size projected to reach USD 7,204 million by 2024. The demand for teeth whitening products is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% over the next decade, with the market anticipated to surpass USD 10,766.7 million by 2034.

Companies in the sector are responding to diverse consumer needs by offering personalizable solutions tailored to individual preferences, including products aimed at different age groups. This focus on customization is expected to fuel market expansion and position the industry for sustained growth.

As teeth whitening products continue to gain popularity worldwide, businesses are seeking innovative ways to cater to a broad range of customers, ensuring the market remains vibrant and competitive in the years ahead.

About 47.2% of Americans over 30 in the U.S. have periodontal disease, according to the CDC. Additionally, increasing number of dental aesthetic operations has led to the development of new technology in cosmetic dentistry, and the established healthcare infrastructure is substantially supporting market expansion on a global level.

Due to this there are now more licences and permits available on the market for teeth whitening products, which has increased the variety of products available. Enterprises in the market are focusing on obtaining regulatory approvals in order to advance the sector and offer items that adhere to rules.

Thus, the market for teeth whitening will expand due to the growing usage of these products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The teeth whitening devices segment accounted for around 0% share of total teeth whitening market in 2021, owing to a rise in the awareness for oral hygiene as well as education of people regarding treatment of periodontal diseases through these devices.

share of total teeth whitening market in 2021, owing to a rise in the awareness for oral hygiene as well as education of people regarding treatment of periodontal diseases through these devices. The retail sales segment dominates the teeth whitening market with about 0% share in 2021, owed to the increasing need for teeth whitening products.

share in 2021, owed to the increasing need for teeth whitening products. North America accounts for the highest share of 4% of the global teeth whitening market share in 2021, due to the increased incidence of oral cancer cases, increasing influence of social media, and increase in the number of product approvals in this region.

of the global teeth whitening market share in 2021, due to the increased incidence of oral cancer cases, increasing influence of social media, and increase in the number of product approvals in this region. Europe is slated to be the second largest region for teeth whitening market, holding a market share of around 2% in the global market, in 2021, owed to the presence of a high number of independent dental practices.

“Increasing incidence of periodontitis and associated diseases, and increasing number of approvals by the regulatory bodies for teeth, are factors set to boost the market over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

In order to diversify their product offerings and increase their geographical presence, leading industry participants in the teeth whitening market are concentrating on the development, introduction, and approval of innovative products.

American Orthodontics and Ultradent Goods, Inc. established a partnership on February 8, 2021, in which American Orthodontics would exclusively distribute Ultradent’s Opal Orthodontics branded products to orthodontists in the United States.

Repair and Protect with Deep Repair toothpaste was introduced by GSK Consumer Healthcare in September 2021 to provide a minty and whitening toothpaste for people who have dentine hypersensitivity.

Key Companies Profiled

Procter & Gamble

Colgate Palmolive

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Ultradent Products Inc.

Church & Dwight Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

3M Company

DENTSPLY international

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Others

Teeth Whitening Market by Category

By Product:

Teeth Whitening Gels & Strips Carbamide Peroxide with Potassium Nitrate and Fluoride Carbamide Peroxide Hydrogen Peroxide

Teeth Whitening Devices LED Lights Corded LED Lights Cordless LED Lights UV Lights Halogen Lights

Oral Care Products

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Dental Hospitals Dental Clinics Group Dental Practice

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Hypermarket and Supermarket Online Sales



