The Expanding Beta Glucan Market 2030 – Trends, Growth Factors, and Future Outlook

Beta Glucan Market Growth & Trends

The global beta glucan market size is expected to reach USD 1,055.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is anticipated to grow, primarily on account of its increased application in industries, including nutraceutical, functional food and pharmaceutical.

The consumers in the industry lay high emphasis on the source of the product. In addition, the overall quality is generally determined by the consumers through the certifications associated with the product. The industry is characterized by the presence of a notable regulatory framework with regulations related to processing, packaging, and transportation of the product.

Manufacturers are inclined toward use of innovative extraction methods such as AME, dry fractionation to increase the concentration of bioactive ingredients in the extract in an attempt to increase the customer base. Rising number of groceries, retail stores, and supermarkets offering the products are expected to trigger the industry growth.

There is an upsurge in the usage of seaweed for the extraction process with heavy investment noted by the companies which is anticipated to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Mushroom is known to have more than 30 varieties, and is available in abundance across the globe, thereby benefitting the industry.

Beta Glucan Market Report Highlights

Mushroom sourced beta-glucan is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the superior health benefits offered by the large varieties of mushroom grown for manufacturing different beta glucan products

Insoluble product segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7%, in terms of volume, on account of high demand for the product for use as an ingredient in the nutraceutical industry and pharmaceutical formulations. Insoluble forms of the product are largely consumed as a purgatory drug owing to its property in drug formulations

The industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030 on account of rising awareness among population towards the consume naturally sourced pharmaceutical preparations

The industry is exhibiting a high growth potential, due to which key players are focused towards the development of advanced formulations in that provide superior health benefits in a bid to cash in on the rapidly developing market

