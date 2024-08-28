Air Ambulance Services Market Expected to Surge to USD 19.5 Billion by 2032 at a 12.3% of CAGR

According to a newly released market analysis report by Future Market Insights, the global air ambulance services market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021. The market is projected to experience robust growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately USD 19.5 billion.

The report highlights that the rotary-wing air ambulance service segment is anticipated to be the leading revenue generator within the market, with a projected CAGR of over 12.4% during the forecast period. This growth reflects the increasing demand for rapid and efficient emergency medical transportation solutions, facilitated by the flexibility and speed of rotary-wing aircraft.

The anticipated expansion of the air ambulance services market is driven by advancements in medical technology, increased investments in emergency healthcare infrastructure, and the rising need for timely medical intervention in critical situations. As the healthcare sector continues to prioritize rapid response capabilities, the market for air ambulance services is set to grow significantly.

FMI, in its business report, elaborates the historical and current scenario of the global Air Ambulance Services Market in terms of production, consumption, volume, and value. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern and growth prospects.

Crucial information and forecast statistics covered in the Air Ambulance Services market report will arm both existing and emerging market players with necessary insights to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Air Ambulance Services Market

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has turned the spotlight on the healthcare industry, and subsequently impacted the Air Ambulance Services market. Severe shortages of critical medical supplies and a rapid rise in number of COVID-19 cases have resulted into a revolution rather than evolution in the healthcare ecosystems. Consequently, the impact is noticeable in the Air Ambulance Services market.

Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and stay-at-home orders, doctors are delaying or postponing elective surgeries unless critical to prevent the spread of the virus to individuals with comorbidities or chronic conditions. Additionally, movement restrictions and supply chain disruptions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, leading to severe product shortages in the global marketplace.

The FMI’s report includes an interesting chapter on preliminary impact of the COVID-19 on the Air Ambulance Services market. This allows both leading and emerging market players to understand the market scenario during a crisis and aids them in making sound decisions to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Air Ambulance Services Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Air Ambulance Services market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Type:

Rotary-wing

Fixed-wing

By Service Model:

Hospital-based

Community-based

Air Ambulance Services Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Air Ambulance Services market. Competitive information detailed in the Air Ambulance Services market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Air Ambulance Services market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

AMR, PHI Air Medical, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Express Air Medical Transport, REVA, Inc., Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC, Acadian Ambulance, IAS Medical, Ltd., and American Air Ambulance

