Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutic Market Projected to Reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2034 at a 5.1% of CAGR

The Parkinson’s disease therapeutic market is on a positive growth trajectory, with an expected valuation of USD 4.3 billion in 2024. According to recent projections, the market is set to expand significantly, reaching an estimated USD 6.7 billion by 2034. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the next decade.

The steady increase in market size reflects the growing emphasis on developing innovative treatments and therapies for Parkinson’s disease. As research advances and new therapeutic options emerge, the market is expected to benefit from heightened investment in medical research and a stronger focus on addressing the needs of patients living with this neurodegenerative condition.

The market’s expansion underscores the ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes through advanced therapies and enhanced treatment options. With continued innovation and a dedicated effort to address the challenges of Parkinson’s disease, the therapeutic market is poised for continued progress and growth.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, males are more likely than women to have Parkinson’s disease. Men were discovered to have a higher occurrence, and their risk was shown to be around 1.5 times higher than that of women. Most often, those over 60 are affected by it. A number of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can be alleviated with medication and other therapy methods including exercise. Drugs including safinamide, levodopa, benztropine, pramipexole, and selegiline are important therapy options for Parkinson’s disease patients.

Increasing pharmacological approvals for the Parkinson’s disease treatment are anticipated to stimulate market expansion throughout the anticipated time frame. For instance, the Japanese pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. reported in August 2019 that the NOURIANZ medication has received FDA clearance in the United States (istradefylline). It is used as an additional therapy to levodopa/carbidopa in adult patients with Parkinson’s disease who are having ‘OFF’ episodes (PD).

When a patient’s medications are not functioning effectively, it can lead to an increase in Parkinson’s disease (PD) symptoms including tremor and walking problems, which is known as an “off episode.” In the US, NOURIANZ (istradefylline), an antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, is used for Parkinson’s disease. The medication offers patients with Parkinson’s disease a brand-new non-dopaminergic once-daily oral treatment alternative. Such developments are expected to spur the global growth in the Parkinson’s disease market from 2023-2033.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2023, the Carbidopa-levodopa segment by drug class type is expected to take the dominant market share of 32%.

In 2023, considering the age type, the adult segment is predicted to gain a 21% market share.

The North American market for Parkinson’s disease is predicted to grow with a steady CAGR of 12.5% from 2023-2033.

The APAC for Parkinson’s disease is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 12% during 2023-2033.

“The market is anticipated to expand as more drugs are approved for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and as there is a robust pipeline of novel medications being developed for the condition.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the top players in the global Parkison’s disease market are:

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Neurocrine Biosciences

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Alectos Therapeutics

Kyowa Kirin

AbbVie

Integrative Research Laboratories AB

Annovis Bio Inc.

Cerevel Therapeutics

Biogen Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Some of the recent developments in this domain are:

Biogen Inc. and Alectos Therapeutics signed an agreement in June 2022 to develop and market GBA2 inhibitors (AL01811), a possible therapy for Parkinson’s disease patients. This agreement grants Biogen worldwide rights to research, manufacture, and commercialize AL01811. They think they will be well-suited to assist bring AL01811 to patients who need it by combining Alectos’ experience in small-molecule therapies with Biogen’s worldwide development expertise in Parkinson’s disease. They are indeed energized by the prospect of using Biogen’s commercial skills to raise the standard of treatment in Parkinson’s disease as well as movement disorders in general.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Parkinson’s disease market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on the parkinson’s disease market by type (juvenile parkinson disease, young-onset parkinson’s disease, idiopathic parkinson disease), by age (adult and pediatric), by diagnosis (CT Scan, MRI Scan, DaTSCAN-SPECT scan, PET Scan), by drug class (carbidopa-levodopa, carbidopa-levodopa infusion, dopamine agonists, monoamine oxidase b inhibitors, catechol o-methyltransferase inhibitors, anticholinergics, amantadine) and regions.

