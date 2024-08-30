NVH Materials Market: Reducing Noise, Vibration, and Harshness

Automotive NVH Materials Industry Overview

The global automotive noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) materials market size was estimated at USD 9.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. Globally, increasing production and use of heavy commercial vehicles in different end-use verticals is expected to be a key factor driving automotive noise, vibration & harshness materials growth. Noise, vibration and harshness in automobiles due to structure-borne and air-borne noises can lead to passenger discomfort and hamper vehicle durability. The use of noise, vibration & harshness reduction materials in automobiles helps reduce these NVH and improve ride quality. This has increased the demand for noise, vibration and harshness materials in the automotive industry. The growing focus of automotive manufacturers on acoustic management, vibration, harshness & noise control in passenger and commercial vehicles helps enhance the fuel economy, reduce cabin sounds, and improve durability. In addition to the aforementioned benefits of noise, vibration, and harshness materials, the changes in consumer preferences are further expected to drive industry growth.

The U.S. automotive industry contributes a substantial amount to the GDP, and the presence of robust automobile manufacturers around the country are the key driver for the increasing automobile production. The rapid growth for automotive noise, vibration & harshness reduction materials is attributed to the growing automotive sector on account of increasing production and technological advancements.

The increasing demand for automobiles in emerging economies on account of rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles directly impacts the demand for noise, vibration and harshness materials in vehicles.

The aftermarket services, including replacement parts, repairs & maintenance, accessorization, and customization, have witnessed rapid growth over the past few years. The growing market for replacement auto parts and accessorization for soundproofing is anticipated to augment the demand for automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials over the forecast period.

The introduction of active noise control systems in cars; catering to the changing consumer preferences towards comfort and safety, and changing regulatory frameworks are driving the growth of the noise, vibration & harshness materials in the automotive industry.

The value chain of the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, converters, distributors, and end users. The converters play a significant role in industry dynamics, responsible for furnishing final products such as foam laminates, and molded rubber components, among others. The industry participants either sell the automotive noise, vibration & harshness materials directly to the consumers through their brands or supply them to third-party dealers.

Automotive NVH Materials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive noise, vibration & harshness materials market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Automotive NVH Materials Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Molded Rubber

• Metal Laminates

• Foam Laminates

• Film Laminates

• Molded Foam

• Engineering resins

Automotive NVH Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Absorption

• Damping

Automotive NVH Materials End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Cars

• LCVs

• HCVs

Automotive NVH Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Central & South America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Key Companies profiled:

• Creative Foam Corporation

• BRC Rubber & Plastics Inc.

• Wolverine Advanced Materials

• ElringKlinger AG

• Hoosier Gasket Corporation

• Industry Products Co.

• Interface Performance Materials

• Hematite

• Plastomer Corporation

• Rogers Foam Corporation

• Swift Components Corp

• Unique Fabricating Inc.

• Avery Dennison

• KKT Holding GmbH

• Nicholson Sealing Technologies Ltd.

• W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG

• Janesville Acoustics