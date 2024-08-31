Vintage Motorcycles and Other Items from The Vast Collection of Dave Ohrt will be Auctioned Sept. 7 in Ottawa, Illinois

Ottawa, IL, 2024-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Items from the extraordinary lifetime collection of Dave Ohrt – a well-known figure in the world of antiques and vintage collectibles who’s been heavily featured in the popular TV series American Pickers – will come up for bid in a live and online auction slated for Saturday, September 7th, by Matthew Bullock Auctioneers, LLC, starting at 9 am Central time.

“This auction offers an extensive and diverse array of items, many of which have never before been available to the public,” said Matthew Bullock of Matthew Bullock Auctioneers. LLC. “The catalog features over one thousand lots of motorcycles, bicycles and related parts, advertising items, lighting, industrial, military, Art Deco and numerous antique, eclectic and unique items.”

This is a live simulcast auction, with onsite, online, pre-bidding and telephone bidding available. The live auction will be held at Matthew Bullock Auctioneers’ gallery, at 421 East Stevenson Road in Ottawa, in north central Illinois about halfway between Chicago and Peoria. Online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BullockAuctioneers.com.

Vintage motorcycles are at the heart of Dave Ohrt’s collection. Lot 327 is a 1939 Indian Junior motorcycle, boasting an iconic design and vintage charm and famous for its distinctive style and engineering. The bike includes a Moto-Vox replacement horn and additional side kickstand. It hasn’t been started but has good compression and includes a bill of sale (est. $14,000-$18,000).

Lot 326 is a combination 1957 Chevy and 1974 Sportster ‘Rat Rod’ custom motorcycle – a rare opportunity to own both a classic car and a custom bike with notable provenance. It was bought at the Davenport Antique Motorcycle Meet 4-5 years ago and features a new battery, front disc brakes, a rebuilt transmission, a rewired carburetor and up-to-date title (est. $10,000-$15,000).

A lucky winning bidder will be able to step back in time riding an exceptional 1929 Indian Scout Bobber project motorcycle, a classic piece of American history, celebrated for its robust engineering, distinctive style, powerful V-twin engine and sleek lines. The bike is beautifully preserved and has new tires and spokes (and a title), but it isn’t running (est. $5,000-$10,000).

Lot 330 is a 1965 Harley Davidson M50 motorcycle offering a great opportunity for collectors, restoration enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the history of classic motorcycles. The bike appeared in an episode of American Pickers and is in nice condition, with the original paint. The odometer shows just 4,934 miles and the engine has good compression (est. $1,000-$1,500).

If toy vehicles are more your speed, then lot 246 might be more to your liking. It’s a large antique pressed steel Packard toy car produced in the early 20th century by American National Company in Toledo, Ohio. The car is 29 inches long and shows old repaint on the outside, but it includes original decals on the inside dashboard and is a charming example (est. $1,500-$3,000).

Lot 242 is a 1920s Steelcraft Radial Engine Aeroplane Pedal Car – a quintessential piece of vintage childhood nostalgia. This pedal car, 25 ½ inches in length, captures the spirit of early 20th-century design with its unique airplane theme and timeless craftsmanship. It’s in working condition but needs belt for propeller, and there is warped wheel rubber (est. $1,000-$1,500).

The rest of the catalog is a freewheeling, eclectic mix of merchandise, beginning with lot 4, an antique kerosene heat induction hot air four-brass-blade fan, possibly one-of-a-kind. The elegant fan features a durable cast metal body and beautifully crafted brass blades. It’s not only functional (and working), it can serve as a striking decorative piece (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Lot 149 is a rare signed bronze and marble statue by Demetre Chiparus (Romanian/French, 1886-1947), titled Semiramis. The 66-inch-tall work showcases Chiparus’s unique talent for combining detailed bronze figures with elegant marble bases, creating a sense of movement and refinement. Included is a Wings album with a version on the cover (est. $2,500-$5,000).

Lot 144 is a rare and captivating vintage Baranger Studios animatronic Native American band, originally created for Diamond Store advertising. This display piece is a fine example of mid-20th-century animatronic craftsmanship and advertising art. Its historical significance and unique design make it a standout piece for any collection or display (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Lot 14 is an NOS (New Old Stock) vintage Art Deco Addison Bakelite Waterfall Catalin radio, a must-have for collectors of vintage electronics and fans of the iconic Catalin material. The radio offers a glimpse into the past with its striking design and rich color. It is untested and needs to be re-wired, but the plug is included and the dials turn (est. ($1,500-$2,500).

Lot 46 is a vintage Orfeus Orpheus Hebros hollow-body electric guitar, not just an instrument but a statement piece, ideal for enhancing any collection or stage presence. Whether you’re a professional musician or a passionate collector, this guitar promises to deliver both visually and sonically. The finish is a lovely blue sunset. There’s a strap but no stand (est. $200-$550).

Following are some more lots to consider in an auction that has something for everyone:

– A vintage Authorized BSA Motorcycle Dealer metal advertising sign, made by Stout Sign Co. (St Louis, Mo.), 30 inches by 41 inches, has some rust (est. $1,400-$1,800).

– A 1933 Coca-Cola Fountain Service porcelain advertising sign, made by Tennessee Enamel Mfg. Co., 14 inches by 27 inches, worn trough in places (est. $400-$800).

– A WWII-era 1938 BMW Grand Prix Winner Europameister advertising poster showing a Nazi flag with swastika, 45 inches by 32 inches less frame (est. $200-$600).

– An antique The Rock City Cigar Co. Laurier metal horseshoe advertising sign (Levis, Que., MacDonald Mfg. Co.), 24 ½ inches by 19 ¼ inches, some dents (est. $300-$600).

– A 1939 New York World’s Fair pastel peach Art Deco Atomic Saturn Lamp (Point Marion, Pa.), 10 ½ inches tall, L.J. Houze Convex Glass Company (est. $250-$500).

An in-gallery preview will be held on Friday, September 6th, from 10 am to 6 pm Central time, and on auction day, Saturday, September 7th, from 7 am until the auction begins at 9 am; or by appointment during the week before the auction. To schedule an appointment, you can either place a call to 815-220-5005; or, send an email to mjbauctioneers@gmail.com.

To learn more about Matthew Bullock Auctioneers, LLC and the sale of the lifetime collection of Dave Ohrt, live and online, on Saturday, September 7th, visit www.bullockauctioneers.com.

