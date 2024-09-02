Global Electric Motor Market Anticipated to Reach USD 252.6 Billion by 2033 with 6.64% Annual Growth Rate

The electric motor market is poised for significant growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.64% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is expected to reach an estimated value of approximately USD 252.6 billion.

This market’s upward trajectory is remarkable. In 2023, the global electric motor market is anticipated to be worth USD 132.8 billion, marking a noticeable increase from USD 131.4 billion in 2022. This growth is primarily driven by increased government incentives aimed at encouraging the adoption of environmentally sustainable vehicles.

Several key factors are driving this expansion, including a growing demand for high-efficiency motors and technological advancements in machine control within the automotive industry. Energy-efficient motors have become crucial, offering improved performance and contributing significantly to market growth.

Furthermore, the global electric motor market has benefited from the increasing use of efficient motors across a variety of applications. There is particularly strong demand for electric motors in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems due to their low noise levels and high torque performance, which is further accelerating market growth.

Key Takeaways:

Sales of global electric motors market expanded at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2018 to 2022.

The North American market for global electric motor market is likely to have a market share of 28.6%.

The Unites States market for global electric motor market is likely to expand at a share of 17.8%.

AC motors are expected to generate maximum demand for the global electric motor market.

1HP Power Output is said to hold a Dominant Share.

<1HP is the leading category and it is expected to account for 26% of the value share of the electric motor market.

Industrial sector is said to hold a Lucrative Portion of the Market.

“The electric motor market is witnessing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy initiatives. The study reveals a promising trajectory for the market, with advancements in motor technology and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency playing pivotal roles in shaping its future. The research findings suggest that the electric motor market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.” – says Future Market Insights Analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

WEG S.A.

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Regal Beloit Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Johnson Electric

Hyosung Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

East West Manufacturing, LLC

Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd.

Some of the Important Developments of the Key Players in the Market are:

In January 2023, Hitachi, Ltd. announced that it had been bolstering the global development of its line-building business leveraging industrial robots (“the robotic SI*1 business”) and will merge Hitachi Automation, Ltd. (“Hitachi Automation”) and Kyoto Robotics Corporation (“Kyoto Robotics”), Hitachi Group companies in Hitachi’s Industrial Digital Business Unit, on April 1, 2023, to strengthen the robotic SI business in Japan and ASEAN countries.

In March 2023, ABB Group, focused on electrification and robotics, wants to invest $40 million through a new 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in west Albuquerque as the facility will be used to increase ABB’s production of cable products and will include robotics and digital automation technology, according to a Thursday news release from the company.

Key Segmentations

Power Output:

<1 HP

1-5 HP

5 – 10 HP

10 -20 HP

20 – 50 HP

50 – 100 HP

100 – 300 HP

300 – 500 HP

Above 500 HP

Product Type:

AC Motor Induction Motor Synchronous Motor

DC Motor Brushed DC Brushless DC



Application:

Pumps

Fans

Drives

Compressor

General Machinery

Centrifugal Machinery

Grinders

Extruders

Robotics

Others

End Use:

Industrial Oil & Gas Power Generation Mining Food & Beverages Pulp & Paper Chemicals Air Separation Plant Other Manufacturing

Residential

HVAC & Refrigeration

Medical

Municipal Water Treatment

Transportation Automotive Aviation Electric Vehicles Railways Boats

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

