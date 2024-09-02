Agriculture Spraying Equipment Market Analysis: Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Agriculture Spraying Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global agriculture spraying equipment market size is expected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to increased focus on farm efficiency, larger farm sizes, government support for modern techniques, and the ongoing mechanization of agricultural activities. Therefore, farm efficiency and productivity primarily drive the demand as it is critical for modern agriculture to maximize outcomes.

Governments worldwide recognize the importance of modern agricultural techniques in ensuring food security and sustainability. Moreover, government-supportive measures such as policies and subsidies for the adoption of advanced spraying equipment are becoming more prevalent. Such support encourages farmers to invest in efficient equipment and drives research and development in new spraying technologies. These initiatives aim to promote precision agriculture practices that minimize environmental impact while maximizing yield. By incentivizing the use of state-of-the-art spraying technologies, governments are fostering innovation in the agriculture spraying equipment market.

The ongoing mechanization of agricultural activities is structurally changing farming practices globally. Spraying equipment plays a crucial role in this transformation by automating and optimizing the application of inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides. Automation and robotics are increasingly integrated into spraying equipment, enabling precise and consistent application across large fields. This shift towards mechanization addresses labor shortages and increases operational efficiency in farming operations. These modern sprayers are equipped with features such as automated boom control and application rate controllers, enhancing accuracy and reducing wastage of inputs. As a result, farmers are opting for this new innovation and driving the market expansion in the agriculture spraying equipment sector.

Agriculture Spraying Equipment Market Report Highlights:

Based on farm size, the medium farms segment dominated the target market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 46% in 2023. The growth of such farms is driven by having the resources and scale to invest in advanced spraying equipment, which enhances productivity and efficiency.

Based on type, the self-propelled segment held the largest revenue share of over 36% in 2023. The growth is attributed to its high efficiency and versatility in covering large areas quickly. Moreover, self-propelled machines are equipped with advanced technologies, such as variable rate application and GPS, enhancing accuracy and reducing input costs.

Based on capacity, the high-volume segment held the largest revenue share of over 50% in 2023 due to its ability to cover extensive areas in a single operation, making it ideal for large-scale farming and the need for more efficient resource utilization to maximize crop yield.

The North American agriculture spraying equipment market maintained a notable revenue share of around 24% in 2023. The market’s growth is primarily attributed to technological advancements and the robust adoption of precision agriculture practices.

Agriculture Spraying Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global agriculture spraying equipment market based on farm size, type, capacity, type, and region:

Agriculture Spraying Equipment Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Large Farms Medium Farms Small Farms

Agriculture Spraying Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Handheld Self-propelled Tractor-mounted Trailed Aerial

Agriculture Spraying Equipment Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Ultra-Low Volume Low Volume High Volume

Agriculture Spraying Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa



List of Key Players in the Agriculture Spraying Equipment Market

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

DJI

Yamaha Motor Corporation

EXEL Industries SA

Buhler Industries Inc.

EcoRobotix SA

