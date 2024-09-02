Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Trends: Innovations in Drug Delivery Systems

Posted on 2024-09-02 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global elastomeric infusion pumps market is expected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing dominance of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders is a potential factor for the market’s growth.  Various industries are investing in technological advances to enhance elastomeric infusion pump technologies to drive market growth.

 

These advancements involve greater accuracy, longer infusion durations, developing pumps with improved features, and accessible designs. These innovations aim to cater to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers, enhancing the efficiency of elastomeric infusion pumps and making them dependable and secure. For instance, elastomeric infusion pumps can deliver continuous infusions of analgesics, chemotherapy, and cardiology treatments safely and accurately without needing a power source by utilizing pressure generated by an elastomeric balloon.

The report “Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Continuous Rate Pumps, Variable Rate Pumps), By Application (Pain Management, Antibiotic/antiviral Therapy) By End Use, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030” is available now to Grand View Research customers can also be purchased directly from Grand View Research.

 

 

As per statistical data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for 71% of all deaths globally. This led to a higher demand for continuous drug delivery systems such as elastomeric pumps to ensure effective treatment and management of these conditions. Moreover, the increasing need for home or remote healthcare solutions is a crucial factor contributing to the market. There is a greater preference for remote medication services among patients.

 

In addition, the portability and user-friendliness of elastomeric pumps cater to this need. This trend is amplified by the aging population’s increasing requirement for long-term treatment of chronic conditions. According to the latest study, osteomyelitis affects around 50,000 people annually in the U.S., with higher incidence in children, older adults, and males. Vertebrae and long bones are the most commonly involved sites. It also shows that males are more susceptible to Osteomyelitis than females, as evidenced by the current research and other published data on the disease.


Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Report Highlights:

  • Based on product, the continuous rate segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 59.3% in 2023 as a safe optimal flow of medications is making these pumps well-suited for treatments required for constant and regulated drug delivery
  • Based on application, the antibiotic/antiviral therapy segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing need for effective and convenient delivery of antibiotics and antiviral medications
  • Based on end use, the hospital segment held the highest revenue share of 43.5% in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of these pumps in various hospital settings, such as surgical wards, intensive care units, and oncology departments
  • The North America market has acquired the highest revenue share in 2023, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for home healthcare services, and technological advancements

 

Order your free sample copy of “Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

 

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation:

For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global elastomeric infusion pumps market report based on product, application, end use, and region:

  • Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Continuous Rate Elastomeric Infusion Pumps
    • Variable Rate Elastomeric Infusion Pumps
  • Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Pain Management
    • Chemotherapy
    • Antibiotic/Antiviral Therapy
    • Others
  • Elastomeric Infusion Pumps End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Others
  • Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
      • UK
      • Germany
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Denmark
      • Sweden
      • Norway
  • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
      • India
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • Thailand
  • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa
      • South Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE
      • Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market:

  • Baxter
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • Braun SE
  • Ambu A/S
  • Leventon, S.A.U.
  • NIPRO
  • Terumo Corporation
  • AVNS
  • Vygon Group
  • Smiths Group plc

 

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database

 

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

 

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution