Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Trends: Innovations in Drug Delivery Systems

The global elastomeric infusion pumps market is expected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing dominance of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders is a potential factor for the market’s growth. Various industries are investing in technological advances to enhance elastomeric infusion pump technologies to drive market growth.

These advancements involve greater accuracy, longer infusion durations, developing pumps with improved features, and accessible designs. These innovations aim to cater to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers, enhancing the efficiency of elastomeric infusion pumps and making them dependable and secure. For instance, elastomeric infusion pumps can deliver continuous infusions of analgesics, chemotherapy, and cardiology treatments safely and accurately without needing a power source by utilizing pressure generated by an elastomeric balloon.

As per statistical data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for 71% of all deaths globally. This led to a higher demand for continuous drug delivery systems such as elastomeric pumps to ensure effective treatment and management of these conditions. Moreover, the increasing need for home or remote healthcare solutions is a crucial factor contributing to the market. There is a greater preference for remote medication services among patients.

In addition, the portability and user-friendliness of elastomeric pumps cater to this need. This trend is amplified by the aging population’s increasing requirement for long-term treatment of chronic conditions. According to the latest study, osteomyelitis affects around 50,000 people annually in the U.S., with higher incidence in children, older adults, and males. Vertebrae and long bones are the most commonly involved sites. It also shows that males are more susceptible to Osteomyelitis than females, as evidenced by the current research and other published data on the disease.



Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the continuous rate segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 59.3% in 2023 as a safe optimal flow of medications is making these pumps well-suited for treatments required for constant and regulated drug delivery

Based on application, the antibiotic/antiviral therapy segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing need for effective and convenient delivery of antibiotics and antiviral medications

Based on end use, the hospital segment held the highest revenue share of 43.5% in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of these pumps in various hospital settings, such as surgical wards, intensive care units, and oncology departments

The North America market has acquired the highest revenue share in 2023, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for home healthcare services, and technological advancements

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation:

For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global elastomeric infusion pumps market report based on product, application, end use, and region:

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Continuous Rate Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Variable Rate Elastomeric Infusion Pumps

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Pain Management Chemotherapy Antibiotic/Antiviral Therapy Others

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Regional Outlook ( Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030 )

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe

UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway



Asia Pacific

Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand



Latin America

Brazil Argentina



Middle East and Africa

South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



List of Key Players in the Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market:

Baxter

Fresenius Kabi AG

Braun SE

Ambu A/S

Leventon, S.A.U.

NIPRO

Terumo Corporation

AVNS

Vygon Group

Smiths Group plc

