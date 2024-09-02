Antimicrobial Coatings Market Applications Across Healthcare And Industrial Sectors

Antimicrobial Coatings Industry Overview

The global antimicrobial coatings market size was estimated at USD 11.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growing concern regarding cleanliness in various professional industries has led to the rapid development of this industry. These are used to protect surfaces against micro-organisms, which primarily include parasites, germs, bacteria, and unwanted micro-organisms.

However, the segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the sanitary facilities, kitchen, and air conditioning and ventilation systems application segment. Rising concerns regarding Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs) are also boosting the overall industry growth. Doctors prefer antimicrobial coatings over disinfectants and cleaning agents.

This would also help reduce both cost and time for the hospitals in which they are prominently used. They help in curbing the spread of germs, which can otherwise cause weakened immune systems among people. Nevertheless, health concerns related to silver usage in various applications along with strict regulations in the European Union and the U.S. are presumed to create a hindrance to the overall demand.

In the recent past, the antibiotic application directly on the local surface is considered more efficient as compared to the antibiotics penetration through biofilm. The bacteria are killed instantly before the biofilm is formed. These antibiotics can be applied in bone cement that is used to fix implants associated with orthopedic and orthodontic implants.

The SHER-NAR coating must conform to the requirements of the American Architectural Manufacturers Association, which primarily involves a three-coat finishing procedure. The most efficient coatings option, AAMA 2605-13, is frequently used in architectural applications.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antimicrobial coatings marketreport based on the product, application, and region:

Antimicrobial Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

o Silver

o Copper

o Others

• Surface Modifications & Coatings

o Silver

o Copper

o Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Sanitary Facilities And Kitchen

• Air Conditioning And Ventilation Systems

• Food Processing And Packaging

• Antimicrobial Textile

• Mold Remediation

• Construction

• Medical Devices

• Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• AK Steel Corp.

• Lonza

• Diamond Vogel

• DuPont

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• RPM International Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Burke Industrial Coatings

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Troy Corporation