Global Bicycle Components Market Forecast to Reach USD 28.3 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 6.9% CAGR

The Bicycle Components Aftermarket, valued at USD 14 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 14.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach approximately USD 28.3 billion, according to analysis by FMI.

This growth is driven by a rising demand for bicycle components, which is fueled by increasing traffic congestion, high gasoline prices, and growing concerns about environmental pollution. Although production is concentrated in a few key countries, there is a global demand for bicycle components.

Additionally, heightened awareness of fitness, along with rising energy costs and vehicle-related expenses, is further boosting the bicycle components aftermarket.

The rapid expansion of cycling and e-bike infrastructure, coupled with the implementation of bike-sharing programs in metropolitan and mid-sized cities, is fostering a favorable environment for the continued development of the bicycle components aftermarket, as highlighted in FMI’s analysis