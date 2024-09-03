Textile Chemicals Market Forecast, Emerging Technologies And Applications

Textile Chemicals Industry Overview

The global textile chemicals market size was valued at USD 26.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of revenue from 2024 to 2030. The demand for textile chemicals is increasing rapidly due to the booming clothing and apparel industry, driven by the rising global population, urbanization, and higher disposable incomes.

In addition, the growing trend towards sustainable and functional textiles has led to the development and use of advanced chemicals that enhance fabric properties such as durability, stain resistance, and comfort. Innovations in textile manufacturing processes, such as digital printing and nanotechnology, also require specialized chemicals, further fueling demand. Moreover, the expansion of textile production in developing countries with lower labor costs contributes to the heightened need for these chemicals to meet international quality and environmental standards.

Textile chemicals are a diverse array of substances used during the various stages of clothing manufacturing and processing to enhance the characteristics and performance of fibers and fabrics. These chemicals include dyes, finishing agents, softeners, surfactants, and other specialty chemicals that impart color, improve texture, increase durability, and add specific functionalities like water repellency or flame resistance.

In today’s emerging world, these products are of paramount importance due to the increasing demand for high-quality and multifunctional textiles. As consumers seek more sustainable, durable, and technologically advanced fabrics, the role of these chemicals becomes crucial in meeting these expectations. They enable innovations in clothing production, such as eco-friendly dyes and finishes, which support sustainability goals. In addition, the growth of technical textiles used in healthcare, construction, and automotive industries relies heavily on advanced products to provide specific performance characteristics essential for these applications. Thus, these products are central to driving progress and meeting the evolving needs of the global textile market.

The most prominent driver for textile chemicals on a global scale is the increasing demand for high-performance and sustainable clothing. As consumers become more environmentally conscious and seek higher quality products, the clothing industry is compelled to adopt advanced chemical solutions that enhance fabric properties while minimizing environmental impact. This includes the use of eco-friendly dyes, non-toxic finishing agents, and biodegradable chemicals that reduce pollution and promote sustainability. In addition, the growth of the fashion industry, along with expanding applications of technical textiles in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and construction, further fuels the demand for innovative products. These factors collectively make the push for sustainability and performance the leading driver in the global product market.

Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global textile chemicals market based on process, product, application, and region:

Textile Chemicals Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Pretreatment

o Bleaching Agents

o Desizing Agents

o Scouring Agents

o Others

• Coating

o Anti-Piling

o Protection

o Water Proofing

o Water Repellant

o Others

• Treatment Of Finished Products

o Softening

o Stiffening

o Others

Textile Chemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Coating & Sizing Chemicals

• Colorants & Auxiliaries

o Dispersants/levelant

o Fixative

o UV absorber

o Others

• Finishing Agents

o Antimicrobial or anti-inflammatory

o Flame retardants

o Repellent and release

o Others

• Surfactants

o Detergents & Dispersing Agents

o Emulsifying Agents

o Lubricating Agents

o Wetting Agents

• Denim Finishing Agents

o Anti-back Staining Agents

o Bleaching Agents

o Crush Resistant Agents

o Defoamers

o Enzymes

o Resins

o Softeners

o Others

Textile Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Apparel

o Innerwear

o Outerwear

o Sportswear

o Others

• Home Furnishing

o Carpet

o Drapery

o Furniture

o Others

• Technical Textiles

o Agrotech

o Buildtech

o Geotech

o Indutech

o Medtech

o Mobiltech

o Packtech

o Protech

o Others

• Other Applications

Textile Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Turkey

o Italy

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Poland

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Vietnam

o Indonesia

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Morocco

o Tunisia

o UAE

o Kenya

Key Companies profiled:

• AB Enzymes

• Archroma

• BASF SE

• BioTex Malaysia

• Dow

• Ethox Chemicals, LLC

• Evonik Industries AG

• Fibro Chem, LLC

• German Chemicals Ltd.

• Govi N.V.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Kemira Oyj

• Kiri Industries Ltd.

• LANXESS

• OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

• Omya United Chemicals

• Organic Dyes and Pigments

• Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Solvay S.A

• The Lubrizol Corporation

Key Textile Chemicals Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global textile chemicals market include Kiri Industries Ltd., AB Enzymes, Dow, BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, Kemira Oyj, and Evonik Industries AG, among others.

• AB Enzymes is a biotech company that develops and manufactures enzyme preparations for a wide range of applications such as baking, fruit juice processing, grains processing, animal feed, paper, textiles, and laundry.

• BASF SE operates through six business segments, including chemicals, industrial solutions, materials, surface technologies, nutrition and care, and agricultural solutions. The chemical segment’s product portfolio includes intermediates, monomers, petrochemicals, and catalysts. The company provides non-halogenated flame-retardants for several end-use industries, including the textile market.

• Evonik Industries AG is a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business segments: Specialty Additives, Nutrition and care, Smart Materials, and Performance Materials. Under the Performance Materials segment, the company offers performance intermediates such as large-volume additives and intermediates, along with functional solutions such as polymer additives, potassium derivatives, cyanuric chloride, alkyl chlorides, and alkoxides.

Recent Developments

• In January 2024, Devan Chemicals, a provider of sustainable textile finishes, is excited to announce its upcoming participation in Heimtextil 2024. Devan invites attendees to visit their booth in Hall 11.0, booth A21, to experience firsthand the latest sustainable textile finishes they have developed.

• In April 2024, BASF SE announced its portfolio of polyamides for the textile industry. The company’s sustainable polyamide PA6 and PA6.6 product range have been certified under the Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) for textile applications. This certification allows BASF SE to market textiles produced using recycled raw materials.

• In May 2023, Dystar announced its eco-advanced indigo dyeing, which aims to reduce energy consumption by up to 30% and water usage by up to 90% during the production process.

• In November 2023, Solvay introduced a textile fiber that decomposes rapidly in the oceans, minimizing the environmental impact of microplastics. The new textile polyamide, set to be manufactured at the company’s industrial facility in Brazil, will decrease oceanic impact by roughly 40 times compared to traditional fibers. This product development aligns with the global trend of rising demand and market shifts toward more sustainable textile solutions.