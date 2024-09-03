Chlorine Dioxide Market Developments: Recent Innovations and Acquisitions 2030

The global chlorine dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is experiencing a surge due to increased demand from various industries, particularly for wastewater treatment. This growth is fueled by rising water consumption across sectors like oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Growing environmental awareness and stricter regulations are also driving demand. Within the food and beverage sector, chlorine dioxide usage is expected to rise significantly, driven by the global appetite for processed foods.

Due to its effectiveness without affecting taste, chlorine dioxide is increasingly used as an antimicrobial agent for washing produce and in poultry processing. However, chlorine dioxide’s reactive nature poses fire and explosion risks, limiting its widespread adoption. Regulatory constraints and safety concerns further impede market growth. Despite these challenges, the global demand for safe drinking water and antimicrobial agents presents significant opportunities for chlorine dioxide. Rapid urbanization in developing countries and government initiatives to improve water quality are key factors driving market expansion.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Chlorine Dioxide Market

The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, was the dominant force in the global chlorine dioxide market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. China’s strong demand across various industries and rapidly growing economy has fueled the market’s expansion. A mix of established chemical manufacturers and specialized chlorine dioxide producers characterizes the market. These companies offer a wide range of chlorine dioxide products and solutions, catering to various industries such as water treatment, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and textiles. Product innovation, geographical reach, and strong customer relationships drive their market presence.

Chlorine Dioxide Market Report Highlights:

Based on application, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of over 45% due to its widespread use in wastewater treatment across various industries

China dominated the Asia Pacific region with the highest revenue market share in 2023 due to increased demand for wastewater treatment solutions, weather challenges, and declining freshwater availability. Its rapidly growing industrial sectors contribute significantly to market growth in the region

The North American market is booming, driven by strong economies, strict regulations, and growing demand from industries like oil & gas. The U.S. is currently the market leader

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Produced Water Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Physical Treatment, Chemical Treatment, Biological Treatment), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Installation (Point-of-Use, Point-of-Entry), By Technology (RO, Distillation Systems), By Application (Residential, Industrial), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

List of Key Players in the Chlorine Dioxide Market

Accepta

Bio-Cide International

CDG Environmental LLC

Dioxide Pacific

Ecolab

Evoqua

Grundfos

HES Water Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd.

Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmBH

ProMinent

Scotmas Group

Superior Plus Corp.

Tecme Srl

The Sabre Companies LLC

Vasu Chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database