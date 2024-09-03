Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market Set for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach USD 2,198.2 Million by 2034 at a 5.4% of CAGR

The global dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market is on track for significant expansion, according to the latest report. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 1,299.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,198.2 million by 2034. This growth reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Dialysis continues to be highly preferred for the effective treatment of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) among the geriatric population, thereby generating substantial demand for reusable dialysis equipment.

This, in turn, is foreseen to create revenue-generating opportunities for the companies operating in the Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry.

North America Continues to Mark the Most Significant Position in the Market

According to the report, rising instances of renal disorders, such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), are among the key factors spurring the growth of dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market. Dialysis, being the most accessible treatment for kidney diseases, will thus continue to add to the overall importance of reusable dialysis equipment. This, in turn, will create favourable grounds for the adoption of Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry.

In 2015, it was estimated by the National Kidney Foundation in the US that approximately 468,000 ESRD patients were reported to be on dialysis in the US alone. North America will thus continue to be a prominent region in the Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry, followed by South Asia. In 2018, North America accounted for a revenue share of around 24% in the Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry, backed by a robust healthcare infrastructure.

India, Sri Lanka, and, Thailand on the other side are likely to emerge as potential countries brimming with prime opportunities for the companies operating in the Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry.

According to the report, the introduction of technologically advanced medical equipment aligned with the evolving healthcare models is further expected to boost the growth of the Global Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Industry. dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates enable automated cleaning and reprocessing of the dialysis units, unlike the traditional re-usable systems that require manual handling.

As per the research study, dialyzer reprocessing machines provide immense scope for direct handling of dialysis systems using automated digital reprocessors, which is an added advantage boosting the popularity of dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates over conventional systems.

Key Segments Of Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines And Concentrates Industry Survey

Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market by Product Type:

Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines

Haemodialysis Concentrates Acetic Acid Concentrates Citric Acid Concentrates Bicarbonates Based Concentrates Calcium Free Concentrates Potassium Concentrates

Bicarbonate Cartridges

Cold Sterilants and Hot Disinfectants

Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market by End User:

Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates for Hospitals

Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates for Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates for Dialysis Centres

Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market by Region:

North America Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

Latin America Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

Europe Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

East Asia Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

South Asia & Pacific Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market

