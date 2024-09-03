Electronic Stethoscope Market Poised for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach USD 528 Million by 2034 at a 6.10% of CAGR

The electronic stethoscope market is set for substantial expansion, according to the latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is projected to be valued at USD 292.2 million in 2024 and is expected to achieve USD 528.2 million by the end of 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% over the next decade.

The surge in market growth is driven by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and advancements in healthcare technology. Electronic stethoscopes are gaining popularity for their enhanced diagnostic capabilities and integration with modern medical systems, contributing to their growing adoption among healthcare professionals.

In addition to technological advancements, the rising emphasis on preventative care is further fueling the demand for electronic stethoscopes. These devices play a crucial role in early detection and management of cardiovascular conditions, aligning with broader trends in healthcare towards proactive and preventive approaches.

More than half of the overall sales is accounted by amplifying electronic stethoscopes, as indicated by FMI’s analysis. While amplifying electronic stethoscopes provide results as accurate as digitizing electronic stethoscopes, the latter are associated with high maintenance owing to the presence of multiple electronic components. Amplifying electronic stethoscopes are thus expected to observe significant growth in revenue over coming years.

According to the report, the market attractiveness of amplifying stethoscopes is strongly backed by the increasing number of launches of new electronic stethoscopes by some small- and medium-sized companies. Electronic stethoscopes are rapidly replacing conventional variants across developed countries, predominantly owing to accelerated regulatory approvals.

eKuore had launched the first wireless stethoscope for medical use.

Eko had launched the first Android–connected digital stethoscope.

In April 2018, Steth IO launched a digital smartphone-enabled stethoscope.

According to the report, approximately 60% of the electronic stethoscopes that are sold are enabled with Bluetooth technology and an integrated chest piece system. The former is however poised to witness a higher rate of adoption over the coming years.

North America Continues to Lead the Electronic Stethoscope Market

North America holds a considerable revenue share in the electronic stethoscopes market. With advancements in technology and the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, electronic stethoscopes are being widely used in the region. Their ability to provide amplified sound output as well as reduce external sound makes it easy for medical professionals to detect sounds and provide proper treatment to patients.

FMI’s study has profiled some of the key companies operating in the global electronic stethoscopes market, including Eko Devices, eKuore, GlobalMed, 3M, Welch Allyn, Ambisea Technology Corp., Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd, HD Medical, Thinklabs, ADInstruments, and Cardionics Inc.

