Global Breast Reconstruction Market: Regional Insights And Dynamics

Breast Reconstruction Industry Overview

The global breast reconstruction market size was estimated at USD 2.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is being aided by the rising breast cancer cases along with the presence of favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, a rise in the number of breast reconstruction procedures, as well as technological developments, is anticipated to drive market expansion.

As per Medicare, breast reconstruction can be reimbursed provided the patient has undergone breast mastectomy owing to breast cancer. Moreover, as per Services Australia, the external breast prosthesis reimbursement program can reimburse breast prostheses after breast cancer. Such factors are expected to propel industry growth.

Moreover, to meet the increasing demand for breast reconstruction, key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives, such as product launches, awareness campaigns, and geographic expansions. For instance, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Plastic Surgery Foundation organized the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day program on October 18, 2023. The main purpose of this program was to create awareness about breast reconstruction among women when diagnosed with breast cancer. Similarly, in October 2021, Sientra, Inc. along with Mission Plasticos launched a philanthropic initiative, ‘Reshaping Lives: Full Circle’. This was aimed at providing women living in poverty with breast reconstruction post-mastectomy.

Breast Reconstruction Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast reconstruction market based on product, shape, end-use, and region:

Breast Reconstruction Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Implants

o Silicone Breast Implants

o Saline Breast Implants

• Tissue Expander

o Saline Expander

o Air Tissue Expander

• Acellular Dermal Matrix

Breast Reconstruction Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Round Shape

• Anatomical Shape

Breast Reconstruction End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Cosmetology Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breast Reconstruction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Mentor Medical Systems B.V. (Johnson & Johnson)

• Allergan, Inc. (AbbVie)

• Sientra, Inc.

• Ideal Implant Incorporated

• Establishment Labs

• POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

• RTI Surgical

• Sebbin

• Integra LifeSciences

• GC Aesthetics