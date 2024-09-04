The Rise of Automated Feeding Systems Market 2030 – Revolutionizing Livestock Farming

The global automated feeding systems market size is expected to reach USD 13.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is fueled by several factors, including the desire to reduce costs and mitigate labor shortages. Automated feeding systems are technologies that streamline the process of feeding livestock. They are widely used in dairy, poultry, swine, and other livestock operations. In addition, improving nutritional management and feed efficiency is driving the market.

Automated feeding systems offer precise control over feed distribution, optimizing efficiency and minimizing waste. Real-time monitoring allows for tailored feeding strategies, boosting growth rates and overall productivity. Furthermore, these systems improve animal health and welfare through consistent and timely feeding. Labor shortages in livestock farming have accelerated the adoption of smart, sustainable, and digital farming techniques. Digital farming combines intelligent agricultural methods with digital technologies like sensor-equipped livestock to enhance farming practices. Automated feeding systems reduce the need for manual labor, optimize labor costs, and address labor shortages.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving significant growth in the market. Advancements in sensors, data analytics, and automation software are enhancing the effectiveness of automated feeding systems. The market is dominated by several prominent players, including Lely, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, DeLaval, and Trioliet. These companies have established themselves as leaders in the industry, offering a wide range of automated feeding systems and solutions to meet the diverse needs of livestock producers.

Based on component, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of over 61.0%, driven by scalable, adaptable hardware and innovative new feeding systems

Conveyor feeding systems held the largest market share of over 47.0% in 2023 due to their scalability, efficiency, and ability to streamline feed distribution, reducing labor and ensuring consistent feed delivery for optimal livestock health in large-scale farming

Based on livestock, ruminants held the largest market share in 2023, at over 43.0%, driven by increasing demand for dairy and meat products. This rising demand is leading farmers to adopt more efficient feeding systems to boost productivity and meet market needs

Europe dominated the global market with a revenue share of over 34.0% in 2023, driven by high livestock populations, meat production, and consumer demand for quality products in Europe

List of Key Players in the Automated Feeding Systems Market

Lely

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

DeLaval

Trioliet

HETWIN – FÜTTERUNGSTECHNIK

Schauer Agrotronic GmbH

Rovibec Agrisolutions

RNA Automation Limited

Fullwood JOZ

BouMatic

DAIRYMASTER

FishFarmFeeder

