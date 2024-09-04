Automotive Composites Market Set to Reach USD 26.1 Billion by 2033, Driven by a Strong CAGR of 12.1%

The automotive composites market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 8.3 billion in 2023, according to Future Market Insights. Over the next decade, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%, potentially reaching USD 26.1 billion by 2033.

The market remains highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on advanced manufacturing technologies to ensure sustainable growth within the global automotive composites industry. A key strategy for market players is the ongoing development of innovative products.

By introducing advanced products, companies not only deliver practical benefits but also ensure compliance with current emission standards and regulations. This approach is anticipated to strengthen their position in the global automotive composites market.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Composites Market Report:

  • Sales of the automotive composites market expanded at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2022.
  • The automotive composites market reached a valuation of USD 6.2 billion.
  • Overall sales of automotive composites across the globe are projected to increase by 1.5x, registering year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.10% in 2022.
  • The automotive industry in Asia Pacific is said to hold a market share of 7.8%.
  • Australia is said to be expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%.
  • The automotive industry in India has witnessed significant expansion over the past half-decade contributing a market share of 6.89%.
  • North America is expected to be the second most dominant automotive composites market holding a market share of 38.6%.
  • The United States is estimated to hold a significant portion of North America’s market with a value share of 23.8%.
  • China is estimated to witness strong growth in the automotive composites market, accounting for more than 19% of the market share.
  • Glass fiber composites are estimated to hold a significant position in the market.
  • The glass fiber composites segment is expected to account for a dominant market share of 49.8%.
  • Passenger car contributes to an increase in sales in the automotive composites market.
  • The passenger car segment is anticipated to witness significant growth with a market share of 62.8%.
  • The exterior application holds a leading position in the market.
  • An exterior segment is anticipated to witness dominant growth with a market share of 44.3%.
  • Sales of thermoplastic resins lead to growth in the market.
  • Thermoplastic resins are expected to raise the sales of the market with a value share of 36.1%.

Some of the important developments by the key players:

  • In February 2023, Belgian chemicals group Solvay (SOLB.BR) forecasted lower earnings this year due to weaker demand from chemicals, coatings, and consumer markets, sending its shares down more than 3% even as it reported record profits for 2022.
  • In May 2023, Belgian chemicals group Solvay reported higher-than-expected first-quarter results and lifted its full-year profit and cash outlooks, but lower volumes hit its shares.

Leading Key Players:

  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • Gurit Holding AG
  • Solvay Group
  • SGL Carbon SE
  • Teijen Limited
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holding
  • Owen Corning
  • E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.
  • UFP Technologies Inc.
  • Quantum Composites

Automotive Composites Market Segmentation:

By Material:

  • Glass Fiber Composites
  • Natural Fiber Composites
  • Carbon Fiber Composites
  • Aramid Fiber Composites
  • Others

By Application:

  • Interior
  • Exterior
  • Underbody
  • Chassis
  • Power Train
  • Engine Components

By Resin:

  • Thermoplastic
  • Thermoset

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars
    • Compact
    • Luxury
    • Mid-Size
    • SUVs
  • LCVs
  • HCVs
    • Straight Trucks
    • Dump Trucks/Garbage Trucks
    • Semi-Trailers
    • Fire Trucks
    • Others
  • Agricultural
    • Tractors
    • Tillers
    • Rotavators
    • Harvesters
    • Threshers

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South East Asia & Pacific
  • India
  • China
  • Japan
  • The Middle East and Africa

