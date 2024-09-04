Dental 3D Printing Market | The Impact of Technology

Dental 3D Printing Industry Overview

The global dental 3D printing market size was estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4% from 2024 to 2030. 3D printing dentistry has established a strong position in today’s dental products due to the combination of state-of-art technology and a potential footprint. The design and development of advanced products such as invisible aligners, advanced fabrication to provide an aesthetic look, and delivery positioning are some of the factors that are increasing the demand and adoption of dental 3D printers. The user-friendliness and ease of 3D printing procedures have promoted the dentistry industry to print products that can meet the dental requirements of different individuals. These printers will increase the output and also reduce fabrication time. Furthermore, the digitalized workflow will also overcome procedural discomfort and enhance customer satisfaction.

The market is growing at a significant rate and is expected to grow further in emerging economies. The American College of Prosthodontists stated that about 15% of the edentulous population makes dentures each year. Edentulism affects the most vulnerable populations – economically disadvantaged and aging populations. Around 120 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth and more than 36 million Americans do not have any teeth. These numbers are expected to grow in the next two decades. The majority of aged population needs to go for replacements of the tooth. However, even partially toothless, aged or young people undergo dental procedures as they view dental implants as a viable option.

COVID-19 has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical device industry. The outbreak has resulted in a decrease in the number of procedures performed each year, resulting in an overall decline in the market. The demand and sale of dental equipment and procedures were negatively impacted due to the global restrictions and lockdowns in most countries. Furthermore, many device manufacturers shifted their focus to fight against coronavirus outbreaks. For instance, in March 2020, 3D printer company Formlabs reported that it was using more than 250 in-house 3D printers at its printing facility in Ohio to produce up to 150,000 COVID-19 test swabs per day. However, the medical device industry is trying to recover from the pandemic.

In recent years, the medical device industry has witnessed a significant number of consolidations in the market. Major manufacturers are using acquisition and collaboration strategies to expand their business operations by leveraging their product portfolio worldwide. The competitive nature of the market is likely to enhance further with a rise in product innovations, product/service extensions, and M&A. For instance, Stratasys Ltd. American-Israeli manufacturer, and a leading provider of polymer 3D printing solutions in December 2021, introduced the Stratasys Origin One Dental, the advanced printer in the growing portfolio of the company’s 3D printing solutions for the dental industry.

The U.S. dominates the market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. The surging demand for cosmetic dentistry, technological advancements, and the growing awareness among individuals regarding the maintenance of oral health are propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable government policies, and improving healthcare infrastructure, are also expected to create a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to launch innovative product variants.

