Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging Market Forecast: Key Insights for 2024

The global secondary paper & paperboard luxury packaging market size is expected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is driven by the surging demand for high-quality and sustainable packaging solutions. Major brands are preferring green packaging or environmental-friendly packaging considering the increasing awareness on environment issues, thus fueling market growth.

The increasing adoption of sustainability is a primary factor driving market growth. With growing eco-consciousness among consumers, brands are adopting sustainable packaging methods. This inclination towards sustainability is further enhanced by the environmental rules and regulations laid down by governments considering the reduction of plastic waste. The use of biodegradable and recyclable materials for luxury packaging is in line with the growing consumer preferences and regulatory guidelines, raising a major opportunity for market growth. Luxury brands have started to increasingly veer toward distinctive designs in packaging for differentiating their products and enhancing their brand value.

The report “Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Solid Bleached Sulfate, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly

The growth in the economy in developing markets is resulting in growth in disposable incomes, which is creating surging demand for luxury goods and, hence, increasing demand for luxury packaging. Consumers in regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific are increasingly inclining toward more high-quality, premium products, which is resulting in growth in demand for the market.

Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging Market Report Highlights:

In terms of grade, the white-lined chipboard (WLC) segment dominated the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 37.19%. This large share is attributed to its widespread use due to its better affordability, printability, and strength. Due to its versatility, WLC is preferred in various applications, including premium beverages, cosmetics, and confectionery.

In terms of end use, the watches and jewelry segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for luxurious and secure packaging solutions that reflect the exclusivity and value of these products is driving growth.

North America dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 34.64% in 2023. The region is particularly witnessing growth on account of the increasing demand from a robust luxury goods sector.

Order your free sample copy of “Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global secondary paper & paperboard luxury packaging market based on grade, end use, and region:

Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)



Coated unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)



White Lined Chipboard (WLC)



Kraft Paper



Glassine & Greaseproof Paper



Others



Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cosmetics & Fragrances



Confectionery



Watches & Jewellery



Premium Beverages



Others



Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



List of Key Players in the Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging Market

Holmen Iggesund

Metsä Group

Sappi

Fedrigoni S.P.A.

Arjowiggins Graphic

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa

Coveris

Winter & Company

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

SURTECO GmbH

Stora Enso

International Paper

WestRock Company

KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG

About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials, and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com