Smart Ticketing Market Dynamics: Regional Insights And Emerging Technologies

Smart Ticketing Industry Overview

The global smart ticketing market size was valued at USD 10.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2023 to 2030. The primary factor leading to the growth in adopting smart ticketing solutions is the increasing incorporation of emerging technologies. The introduction of innovative means for purchasing and paying for tickets, such as contactless payment systems, virtual tickets (E-tickets), and smart cards, enables smooth and efficient transit. In addition, the availability of multi-modal disbursement channels through online ticketing systems, smartphones, E-kiosks, and smart ticketing machines is supplementing effective crowd management and making smart ticketing systems preferable over traditional paper-based ticketing systems.

Moreover, changing customer preferences for digital channels to access transport services is driving market growth. Various benefits in the form of reduced waiting time compared to waiting in queues during peak hours, subsidized fares, real-time route updates, and a personalized mobility experience make a strong appeal among customers for online ticketing systems. Moreover, the advantages of smart ticketing solutions for transport operators include reduced maintenance costs, access to an integrated ticketing infrastructure, and cost-effective use of resources, such as employees, energy, and paper. Thus, the use of smart ticketing systems is expected to rise over the forecast period contributing to the growth of the overall market.

In addition to its application in transportation operations, smart ticketing solutions are also gaining traction to meet ticketing needs in the sporting and entertainment industry. Smart ticketing systems allow scalability when integrated with point-of-sale and self-service kiosks. Smart ticketing systems also provide real-time customer data and improve customer engagement and experience. For instance, in March 2023, Major League Soccer (MLS) selected Ticketmaster as its official ticketing partner through a multi-year agreement seeking to personalize the entire customer experience using next-generation interactive tools, such as 3D stadium views. The ability to leverage technology to connect to various smart & connected devices and provide a unified experience is also driving the market growth.

For instance, in September 2021, a French fairground known as Fabrikus World delegated the digital transformation of its theme park to CONNECT&GO, a global leader in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). CONNECT&GO would help build an omnichannel ticketing platform, including online, physical ticketing offices, and cashless payments. The partnership also helped Fabrikus World launch its currency, Fabcoin, which would be available on chip cards. Data security concerns are one of the restraints hindering market growth. Smart ticketing systems are open-loop and typically require users to provide personal information, such as their name, contact details, and payment information. They also inherit risks of such data being accessed or misused if the system’s security measures need to be improved. Companies are upgrading to use technology, such as blockchain, to overcome these restraints.

Smart Ticketing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart ticketing market on the basis of component, product, system, end-use, and region:

Smart Ticketing Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Smart Ticketing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• E-kiosk

• E-ticket

• E-toll

• Request Tracker

• Smart Parking System

• Ticket Machine

• Ticket Validators

• Others

Smart Ticketing System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Open Payment System

• Smart Card

• Near-field Communication

Smart Ticketing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Parking

• Sport & Entertainment

• Transportation

• Others

Smart Ticketing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

o UAE

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Confidex Ltd.

• CPI Card Group Inc.

• Cubic Corporation

• Thales

• Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

• HID Global Corporation (ASSA ABLOY)

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors

• IDEMIA

• Xerox Corporation