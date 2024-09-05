Sinus Dilation Devices Market Research: The Rise of Minimally Invasive Techniques

Sinus Dilation Devices Industry Overview

The global sinus dilation devices market size was valued at USD 2.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030. The high preference for minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement scenarios, rising awareness about the advantages of balloon sinuplasty over other conventional techniques, and the prevalence of chronic sinusitis are the major factors fostering the market growth. Developing advanced surgery techniques helps increase the market dynamics by replacing traditional procedures.

Technological advancements, such as surgical laser technologies, in sinus surgery ensure minimal ablation and have fewer side effects. Decreased turnaround time enables these procedures to be performed in outpatient departments. For instance, in 2022, the National Health Service (NHS) introduced an innovative laser treatment for patients with epilepsy. This pioneering therapy utilizes lasers to target and treat areas of the brain that cause seizures, providing a new and advanced approach to managing epilepsy and improving patients’ quality of life.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to interruptions in routine patient care. Many healthcare organizations have canceled routine clinic visits and elective surgeries to increase and maintain the availability of intensive care and inpatient care beds and have reorganized medical and nursing staff. This has particularly interrupted care for patients with chronic rhinitis. The patients opted for teleconsultations and temporary options for sinus-related problems.

For instance, in Canada, there was a significant decline in the number of surgeries during the first 31 months of the pandemic, amounting to approximately 937,000 fewer surgeries (14%) compared to the pre-pandemic period. These figures were determined by comparing the surgeries performed since March 2020 to a baseline of 2019 without considering population growth or other factors. The most substantial drop in surgeries occurred in the initial four months of the pandemic (March to June 2020), when many scheduled and non-urgent procedures were postponed or canceled across the country to align with public health guidelines.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sinus dilation device market on the basis of product, Type, procedure, application, end-use, and region:

Sinus Dilation Devices Product Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Ballon Sinus Dilation Devices

• Endoscopes

• Sinus Stents/Implants

• Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set

• Others

Sinus Dilation Devices Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Sinuscopes

• Rhinoscopes

Sinus Dilation Devices Procedure Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Standalone

• Hybrid

Sinus Dilation Devices Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Adult

• Pediatric

Sinus Dilation Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• ENT Clinics/In Office

Sinus Dilation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Thailand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Medtronic

• Smith+Nephew

• Stryker

• Intersect ENT, Inc

• Olympus Corporation

• SinuSys Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• TE Connectivity

• InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd