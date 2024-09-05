Printing Inks Market Insights: The Shift Towards Sustainable Solutions

Printing Inks Industry Overview

The global printing inks market size was valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing end-use industry, including flexible packaging, commercial printing & publishing, packaging labels, have majorly driven this market.

The superior properties of the constituents such as pigments, binders, solubilizers, and additives to produce text, design, or images along with rising demand from the packaging sector, commercial printing, and changing consumer preference, these solutions are expected to have unceasing demand in the future.

The global printing inks market is heading toward major consolidations to increase efficiency, support growth, and achieve more leverage with suppliers and customers. Market consolidation has become a long-term trend, particularly in the western market, with limited organic growth.

However, downward pricing pressure is expected to limit the revenue growth in the printing inks market owing to the slow growth in product pricing caused by high competition within the industry. Moreover, stringent regulatory frameworks such as Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are limiting the usage, manufacturing, and distribution of various inorganic solvents and toxic metals. This, in turn, is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Apart from crude oil derivative and inorganic pigments, which are major raw materials, the development of economical and non-toxic raw materials such as graphene, carbon, and modified celluloid is the research initiative at the forefront. This market is strongly affected and driven by advancements in technology and processes such as ink-jet products and digital printing.

Printing Inks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global printing inks market on the basis of product, resins and application:

Printing Inks Product Outlook (USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Gravure

• Flexographic

• Lithographic

• Digital

• Others

Printing Inks Resin Outlook (USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Modified rosin

• Modified cellulose

• Acrylic

• Polyurethane

• Others

Printing Inks Application Outlook (USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Packaging & labels

• Corrugated cardboards

• Commercial printing/Publishing

• Others

Printing Inks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

• Central & South America (CSA)

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Flint Group

• DIC Corporation

• Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

• Sakata Inx Corporation

• T&K TOKA Corporation

• Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

• DEERS I CO., Ltd.

• Epple Druckfarben AG

• TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

• Hubergroup

• TOKYO PRINTING INK MFG CO., LTD.