Biocides Market Segmentation: Understanding Diverse Applications

The global biocides market size was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is driven by the consumer product segment wherein biocides are used in cleaning products, cosmetics & wipes, disinfectants, toothpaste, and laundry detergents, to name a few. Further, biocides are observed to be increasingly used in preservatives, disinfectants, insecticides, antiseptics, fungicides, and herbicides.

Biocides are significantly used in the disinfection of food containers, surfaces or pipes utilized in food logistics and more. Increasing innovations by various multinationals to expand their product portfolio and minimize hazard caused by biocides, coupled with growing preference for natural biocides, shall lead to broader consumption of the product over the coming years.

U.S. remains the dominant market for the North America biocides industry, primarily driven by the demand from the water treatment and wood preservation markets. U.S. regulations regarding water quality strict, and these support the application of EPA registered biocides in water treatment plants. Blue Plains Advanced WWTP is one of the key water treatment plants in U.S., engaged in the consumption of biocides.

Prominent use of wood for construction at the residential, commercial and industrial sector has benefitted the growth of biocides application in wood preservation. It is environmentally supported by the 15-20% higher tree plantation when compared to their consumption. Major demand from the paints & coatings for biocides has further accelerated the market growth in the U.S.

From a global standpoint, rising demand for biocides from industries such as cleaning & 0sanitation, water treatment, paints & coatings and more have led to surge in production and innovation of various biocide formulations worldwide. Biocides such as chlorine dioxide are used in lower concentrations and are highly effective in wastewater treatment operations as water sanitizer and disinfectant as they have more than double the oxidizing capacity as chlorine and is therefore highly consumed from wastewater treatment facilities globally.

However, biocides utilization over the past couple of years have reflected adverse health effects which eventually led to public health scares. In order to restrict the movement of b0iocides and monitor the utilization and handling of various biocide products globally, Chemical Ranking and Scoring (CRS) methods have been put in place worldwide for effective management of the products. CRS provides information regarding characteristics such as toxicity and exposure to various biocide products. Various countries across all major regions have been implementing policies and regulations to minimize ill-effects of biocides, which can restrain the market.

Biocides Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biocides market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Biocides Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Halogen Compounds

• Metallic Compounds

• Organosulfur

• Organic Acids

• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

• Phenolic

• Nitrogen

• Glutaraldehyde

Biocides End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Water Treatment

• Food and Beverage

• Personal Care

• Wood Preservation

• Paints and Coatings

• Plastics

• HVAC

• Boilers

• Oil and Gas

• Fuels

• Pulp and Paper

• Cleaning Products

Biocides Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Troy Corporation

• Chemtreat, Inc.

• Neogen Corporation

• Finoric LLC

• Shanghai Zhongxin Yuxiang Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Iro Group Inc.

• Hubei Jinghong Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Wuxi Honor Shine Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Albemarle Corporation

• Lubrizol

• BASF SE

• Solvay SA

• Lanxess AG

• Lonza