Enteral Feeding Devices Market Set for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2033 at a 4.0% of CAGR

The enteral feeding devices market is on a steady growth trajectory, with an expected market valuation of USD 2.8 billion in 2023. According to recent forecasts, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% over the forecast period.

By 2033, the market is projected to surpass USD 4.1 billion, reflecting the increasing demand for enteral feeding solutions. This growth is driven by a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technologies, and an increasing focus on patient care and nutrition.

The expansion of the enteral feeding devices market highlights the growing importance of these solutions in healthcare settings, catering to patients who require nutritional support through enteral feeding. As the market evolves, it underscores the critical role of enteral feeding devices in improving patient outcomes and supporting diverse clinical needs.

The promising future of the enteral feeding device market highlights its vital function in the healthcare industry in providing for the nutritional requirements of patients unable to swallow food. With consistent expansion and ongoing innovation, the industry is poised to significantly advance patient care across the globe.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The enteral feeding devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2033.

Current and Future Valuation: The market holds a current valuation of US$ 2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2033.

Driving Factors: Key drivers of this growth include rising incidences of chronic diseases, technological advancements in medical devices, and an aging global population necessitating increased nutritional support.

Market Dynamics: The market dynamics are influenced by healthcare providers' increasing focus on homecare settings, enhancing patient comfort and reducing hospital stays.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market — Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to cumulatively account for nearly 70% of overall market value, with the former holding 40% of the share.

The dominance of these regions is attributed to favorable medical policies and the strong presence of market players.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to register tremendous growth on the back of rising healthcare expenditure, the presence of a large patient pool, and a burgeoning number of preterm births.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market — Competitive Landscape

Major market players operating in the market include ICU Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, and Dynarex Corporation among others. Market players are focusing on developing innovative products with low weight to increase portability.

On these lines, Infinity Feeding Pumps launched the Zevex EnteraLite Infinity Feeding Pump, which weighs less than one pound.

Key Contributors:

Abbott Nutrition

ALCOR Scientific

Applied Medical Technology

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Fresenius Kabi

Owens & Minor, Inc. (Halyard Health)

Medline

Moog

Nestlé Health Science

Danone SA

Vygon SA

Amsino International, Inc.

Fuji Systems Corp

Neomed

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group)

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Nasogastric Tubes

Nasojejunal Tubes

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Kit PEG Balloon Kit PEG Non-Balloon Kit

Replacement G-Tubes Replacement Balloon G-Tubes Replacement Non-Balloon G-Tubes

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastro-Jejunostomy (PEGJ) Tubes

Low-profile Tubes Low-profile Balloon Tubes Low-profile Non-Balloon Tubes



By Age Group:

Adult

Pediatric

By End User:

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home Care Setting

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)