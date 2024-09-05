Enteral Feeding Devices Market Set for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2033 at a 4.0% of CAGR

Posted on 2024-09-05 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The enteral feeding devices market is on a steady growth trajectory, with an expected market valuation of USD 2.8 billion in 2023. According to recent forecasts, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% over the forecast period.

By 2033, the market is projected to surpass USD 4.1 billion, reflecting the increasing demand for enteral feeding solutions. This growth is driven by a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technologies, and an increasing focus on patient care and nutrition.

The expansion of the enteral feeding devices market highlights the growing importance of these solutions in healthcare settings, catering to patients who require nutritional support through enteral feeding. As the market evolves, it underscores the critical role of enteral feeding devices in improving patient outcomes and supporting diverse clinical needs.

The promising future of the enteral feeding device market highlights its vital function in the healthcare industry in providing for the nutritional requirements of patients unable to swallow food. With consistent expansion and ongoing innovation, the industry is poised to significantly advance patient care across the globe.

Key Takeaways:

  • Market Growth: The enteral feeding devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2033.
  • Current and Future Valuation: The market holds a current valuation of US$ 2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2033.
  • Driving Factors: Key drivers of this growth include rising incidences of chronic diseases, technological advancements in medical devices, and an aging global population necessitating increased nutritional support.
  • Market Dynamics: The market dynamics are influenced by healthcare providers’ increasing focus on homecare settings, enhancing patient comfort and reducing hospital stays.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market — Regional Analysis

  • North America and Europe are expected to cumulatively account for nearly 70% of overall market value, with the former holding 40% of the share.
  • The dominance of these regions is attributed to favorable medical policies and the strong presence of market players.
  • Asia Pacific is forecasted to register tremendous growth on the back of rising healthcare expenditure, the presence of a large patient pool, and a burgeoning number of preterm births.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market — Competitive Landscape

Major market players operating in the market include ICU Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, and Dynarex Corporation among others. Market players are focusing on developing innovative products with low weight to increase portability.

On these lines, Infinity Feeding Pumps launched the Zevex EnteraLite Infinity Feeding Pump, which weighs less than one pound.

Key Contributors:

  • Abbott Nutrition
  • ALCOR Scientific
  • Applied Medical Technology
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Boston Scientific
  • CONMED Corporation
  • Cook Medical
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson, and Company
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (Halyard Health)
  • Medline
  • Moog
  • Nestlé Health Science
  • Danone SA
  • Vygon SA
  • Amsino International, Inc.
  • Fuji Systems Corp
  • Neomed
  • Smiths Medical (Smiths Group)

A Old Full Report Analysis Click Here

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

  • Enteral Feeding Pumps
  • Nasogastric Tubes
  • Nasojejunal Tubes
  • Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Kit
    • PEG Balloon Kit
    • PEG Non-Balloon Kit
  • Replacement G-Tubes
    • Replacement Balloon G-Tubes
    • Replacement Non-Balloon G-Tubes
  • Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastro-Jejunostomy (PEGJ) Tubes
  • Low-profile Tubes
    • Low-profile Balloon Tubes
    • Low-profile Non-Balloon Tubes

By Age Group:

  • Adult
  • Pediatric

By End User:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Ambulatory Surgical Center
  • Home Care Setting

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
  • The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution