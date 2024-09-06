Warehousing Market Insights: Key Players Shaping the Industry

The global warehousing market size is expected to reach USD 1.08 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Green techniques are being adopted by warehouse operators in response to growing environmental concerns. Energy-efficient technology and techniques are frequently implemented in modern warehouses to minimize their environmental impact. Furthermore, recycling and waste management programs are promoted by implementing them in warehouses.

Storage for the assets of another business or organization, such as components, machinery, cars, merchandise, and perishables, is provided by warehousing and storage services. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing need for an Omnichannel model. Despite consumers’ embracement of the online shopping trend, physical businesses continue to command a sizeable portion of the market, particularly when it comes to expensive goods such as furniture, which drives up demand for warehouse and storage space.

Warehouses are integrating logistics more and more because supply chains are being reconfigured faster than ever to meet demand, and logistics services are essential to this process. Furthermore, as the trend of globalization continues to broaden, a large amount of the inventory of multinational corporations is regularly shipped from other countries to a warehouse for the purpose of transferring finished goods through the supply chain. This is creating a demand for warehouse and storage services.

The complexity of warehouse service providers has been greatly impacted by the need to store new product kinds and the development in demand. As a result, these providers are increasingly searching for cutting-edge technology that will help them manage the facility more effectively and minimize complexity. One such system is the warehouse management system, which manages supply chain fulfillment processes from the distribution center to the retail shelf and provides visibility into a company’s whole inventory.

Storage and warehousing service providers are also concentrating on streamlining their handling, picking, and batching procedures in order to speed up deliveries without sacrificing quality. These tendencies aid in the creation of fresh approaches to warehouse design and administration. In addition, a lot of vendors are implementing cutting-edge technologies such as digital voice, digital GPS, RFID, VoIP devices, and image technology for warehouse operations in order to compete with global companies.

Warehousing Market Report Highlights:

The general warehousing segment dominated the target market with a share of 52.0% in 2023. The segment’s growth can be attributed to the ability of general warehouses to accommodate a wide variety of goods. They are used across various industries and support the storage and distribution of products, materials, and equipment

The food & beverages segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the food & beverages segment is driven by an increasing demand for a diverse range of food and beverage products, driven by population growth, rising incomes, and changing dietary preferences

North America dominated the market with a market share of 31.0% in 2023. The growth of the market in the region is driven by various key factors, such as the adoption of advanced technologies in warehouses in the region and the developed technological and logistics infrastructure

Warehousing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global warehousing market based on warehouse type, end use, and region:

Warehousing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

General Warehousing Specialized Warehousing Cold Storage Warehousing



Warehousing End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail Food & Beverages Chemicals Others



Warehousing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany UK France



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

MEA



South Africa

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

UAE

List of Key Players in the Warehousing Market

Deutsche Post AG

BrightKey, Inc.

GEODIS

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

FedEx

RXO Inc.

XPO, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc.

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Americold Logistics, Inc.

Lineage, Inc.

Kuehne+Nagel

A.P. Moller – Maersk

NewCold

