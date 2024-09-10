Regional Analysis Of The Flexible Packaging Market Insights And Trends

Flexible Packaging Industry Overview

The global flexible packaging market size was estimated at USD 270.96 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing consumption of flexible packaging products in medical and pharmaceutical sectors is driving their demand. These products offer various advantages, such as container variety, need for less raw materials, ease of disposal, and lightweight nature, which are expected to fuel their demand over the forecast period.

According to the Flexible Packaging Association, nearly 34.7 million tons of all produced food is sent to landfills annually. Food waste generates 27.0 million tons of carbon dioxide. In addition, there are other indirect effects of food production on the environment, which include the greenhouse gases generated from cattle breeding, farm machinery, vehicles that transport food, and nutrient runoff from fertilizers that often lead to water pollution.

Extending food shelf life is necessary to reduce the amount of food waste dumped in landfills. Oxygen and moisture affect the freshness of food products, thereby rendering them unsafe for consumption due to mold formation on food products. The shelf life of food products depends on factors such as storage conditions, packaging material, and exposure to microorganisms, oxygen, light, and moisture.

The flexible packaging consists of plastic films with high barrier properties. The high-barrier properties efficiently block the transmission of moisture, light, and oxygen from contacting sensitive foods. Furthermore, the reseal closure products featured by flexible packaging allow users to securely close the bags or pouches, ensuring the freshness of the packaged food products over several uses.

Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flexible packaging market report based on material, product, application, and region

Flexible Packaging Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Plastics

o Polyethylene (PE)

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Polyamide (PA)

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Polystyrene (PS)

o Others

• Paper

• Metal

• Bioplastics

Flexible Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Bags

• Pouches

o Retort Pouches

o Refill Pouches

• Rollstock

• Films & Wraps

• Others

Flexible Packaging Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Food

• Beverages

• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Others

Flexible Packaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Thailand

o Vietnam

o Myanmar

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Amcor plc

• Mondi Group

• Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging

• Sonoco Products Company

• Sealed Air

• DS Smith

• Berry Global

• Constantia Flexibles

• Bemis Manufacturing Company

• UkrMetal

• ProAmpac

• Wipak Group

• FlexPak Services

• Transcontinental Inc.

• Coveris Holdings

• American Packaging Corporation

• InterFlex Group

• FLEX-PACK ENGINEERING, INC.

• Innovia Films

• Cosmo Films

• Novolex

• Sigma Plastics Group

• Graphic Packaging International, LLC

• Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG

• Südpack

Recent Developments

• In May 2024, Amcor and AVON both combinedly launch the AmPrima Plus refill pouch for the AVON Little Black Dress classic shower gels in China. The recycle-ready packaging will result in an 83% reduction in carbon footprint, and 88% and 79% reduction in water consumption and renewable energy respectively when it’s recycled.

• In August 2023, Amcor acquired Phoenix Flexibles, expanding its capacity in Indian market. Phoenix Flexibles is situated in Gujarat, India, and generates revenue of approximately USD 20 Mn per year from the sale of flexible packaging for food, home care and personal care applications. The acquisition also adds advanced film technology, enabling local production of a broader range of more sustainable packaging solutions, and brings capabilities allowing Amcor to expand its product offering in attractive high-value segments.

• In February 2023, Sealed Air acquired Liquibox for a purchase price of USD 1.15 Bn on a cash and debt-free basis. Liquibox is a pioneer, innovator and manufacturer of Bag-in-Box sustainable fluids & liquids packaging and dispensing solutions for fresh food, beverage, consumer goods and industrial end-markets.